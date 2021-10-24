CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton Towers Smiler crash victim Vicky Balch weds fiancée in 'emotional' wedding ceremony six years after she lost a leg in horror accident

By Kaya Terry For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Alton Towers amputee Vicky Balch has married her fiancée in an 'emotional' ceremony six years after she lost her leg in a horrific accident on the theme park's Smiler ride.

The 26-year-old beautician, from Preston, Lancashire, married Dino Manciocchi, 27, in her hometown on Saturday in front of their friends and family, and the couple's seven-month-old son Venanzio.

The mother-of-one said she was 'emotional' on the lead up to the big day and 'wouldn't change' anything about her life because she wouldn't have her beloved husband or their son, who is also known as Vinnie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5VyU_0cbHlbvL00
Alton Towers amputee Vicky Balch has married her fiancée in an 'emotional' ceremony six years after she lost her leg in a horrific accident on the theme park's Smiler ride
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ7n3_0cbHlbvL00
Vicky, 26 (R) Dino, 27 (L), on holiday together. The pair tied the knot on Saturday and the beautician wore a gorgeous floor-length plunge white gown that was altered so she could comfortably walk down the aisle whilst using her prosthetic leg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArkPw_0cbHlbvL00
The horrific incident on 2 June 2015, when two carriages collided on the Smiler rollercoaster at Alton Towers theme park (pictured)

She told the Sunday Mirror: 'It will be very emotional and there will be lots of tears.

'Although I've been through a lot, I wouldn't change what happened because I probably wouldn't have Dino or Vinnie. They are my everything.'

The beautician wore a gorgeous floor-length plunge white gown that was altered so she could comfortably walk down the aisle whilst using her prosthetic leg.

Vicky was one of 16 injured when the Smiler ride hit an empty carriage on the tracks in June 2015.

She was sat in the front carriage when the crash happened and was rushed in to surgery where doctors had to amputate her right leg.

Alton Towers, in Staffordshire, which is owned by Merlin Entertainments, was fined £5million over the Smiler crash in 2015.

And Vicky revealed in November that she had been given a multi-million pound payout for her injuries.

Vicky and Dino, who got engaged in December 2018 after a year of dating, had originally planned to tie the knot in Florence in September last year, however they had to put their nuptials on hold following the ongoing pandemic.

In a change of heart, the pair decided to rearrange their nuptials and planned their special day in Britain at the Bartle Hall Hotel near their home in Preston.

The pair tied the knot in front of 50 guests and Vicky's father walked her down the aisle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmoQf_0cbHlbvL00
Vicky (R) was due to marry fiancee Dino (L) in Italy back in September but they had to delay their plans due to the pandemic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnLDV_0cbHlbvL00
Vicky Balch gave birth to baby boy Venanzio, also known as Vinnie, six years after she lost her leg in a horrific accident on the theme park's Smiler ride

When the wedding was put off last year, the couple started trying for a baby, and three months after coming off the pill they conceived.

Vicky later gave birth to the couple's first child Venanzio back in March through an emergency C-Section.

Vicky shared the happy news on social media in a post that read: 'Finally ready to introduce the newest member of our family Venanzio Joseph Manciocchi born 12/3/2021 after an emotional rollercoaster which ended in emergency C-Section and 3 nights in Neo-natal the family is finally home and ready to enjoy many memories @dinomanciocchi.'

The pair announced their engagement two years ago on Instagram.

She captioned a picture of the pair: ''Can't believe my best friend asked me to marry him on Friday.

'I had no idea he was going to propose and couldn't believe it when he asked me. I'm so happy and excited for the rest of our lives together,' she told the Mirror at the time.

Dino, a pizza company owner, had laid rose petals and heart shaped balloons on the bed before popping the question.

The pair then began planning their special day and Vicky admitted she would be using the payout money to fund her dream wedding.

IN THIS ARTICLE
