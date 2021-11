One final telling detail illustrating A.J. Hinch’s mentality and mentorship of his players this season emerged in his post-game interview after the Tigers’ season-ending victory over the Chicago White Sox. Hinch had actually given his end-of-the-season speech the day after the Detroit Tigers were officially eliminated from the postseason back in mid-September. The point? To emphasize the moment the 2021 season officially failed according to his expectations, and to reinforce to each and every member of the team and the staff the high standards Hinch has, both for his players, but also for himself and his coaching staff.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO