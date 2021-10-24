4-ingredient guacamole: Try the recipe

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a good guac? Who hates spending half an hour prepping it in the kitchen? Raise your hand. “When it is game day, I want to be watching the game and not chopping vegetables in my kitchen,” says Alea Chappell, Trendgredient.com. “That’s why...

fox40jackson.com

Fox News

Creamy spinach alfredo pizza: Try the recipe

Upgrade your pizza night with this easy and delicious recipe. "Spinach Alfredo Pizza," from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, uses puff pastry as the base and is topped with Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese. In her post, blog creator Debi Morgan describes the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Tender Slow Cooked Pork With Onion Soup Mix Recipe

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!
RECIPES
williams-sonoma.com

This 4-Ingredient Appetizer Is About to Become Your New Holiday Go-To

The three little words that speak to cooking versatility at its best? Frozen. Puff. Pastry. In this easy, 4-ingredient appetizer recipe, buttery layers of puff pastry bake into crisp, golden morsels filled with rich, melted brie accented with the sweet kick of cranberry relish. A last-minute sprinkling of rosemary leaves makes for a festive finish.
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

4 New Delicious Root Vegetable Recipes

Root vegetables aren’t just for roasting (though we love them that way, too). These recipes showcase a variety of our faves—radishes, beets, turnips and more—in a variety of ways, all grounded in deliciousness. Chicken and root vegetable tagine. Fragrant saffron, hearty chicken and bulgur and a medley of root vegetables...
RECIPES
younghollywood.com

We Tried 10 Recipes From 'The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook'!

I once heard someone refer to cooking as "witchcraft", and honestly? Accurate. I fancy myself a bit of a kitchen witch actually, so when a copy of The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook by Bridget Thoreson arrived at my doorstep, I couldn't resist plunging into my own torture chamber and brewing up some witchy treats!
RECIPES
Fox News

Try Hidden Valley’s buffalo ranch chicken dip: get the recipe

All your game day cravings will be satisfied with this epic dip. "This buffalo ranch chicken dip is an instant win at game time, combining multiple tailgating favorites into one easy, spicy, cream cheesy ranch dip," offers Amanda DeRose on behalf of Hidden Valley Ranch. Get the full recipe below.
RECIPES
healthdigest.com

5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Chickpea Cookies Recipe

While a number of us are only inclined to look at nut butters for a sandwich or a flavoring for desserts, the truth is, nut butters can be so much more than that. Because of their nutrition profile (They are full of good, heart-healthy HDL cholesterol, protein, fiber, and B vitamins as well as a host of minerals, according to Cedars Sinai.), they are a key ingredient in power cookies like this one that was created by recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare. Hahn has even found a way to power up the protein content of this cookie by adding chickpeas. She says, "Using beans in this recipe really bumps up the nutrition adding lots of fiber and minerals along with resistant starch which is great for gut health! Such a healthy alternative."
RECIPES
Dothan Eagle

5 cozy recipes to try this week

You can never have enough great chicken recipes. This particular recipe is a fallback Friday night dinner, because it is so easy to put together after a long, busy week.
RECIPES
Thrive Global

Try This Delicious and Simple Recipe For a Nutritious Fall Dish

Below is is one of my favorite fall dishes: crispy golden cauliflower. The white florets turn a beautiful gold color and crisp up to perfection. A warming side dish to ring in the holiday season!. Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory, but only has a high absorption rate if paired with...
RECIPES
mobilebaymag.com

4 Local Dishes To Try this Month

“My favorite dish at Siam Thai Cuisine is the tom kha soup. I don’t know if I’m more impressed by the infusion of flavor or the plating. I love the soup’s potpourri of ingredients; there’s something satisfying about the combination of lemongrass, coconut milk, Thai spices and broth. My protein choice is tofu because it absorbs the flavor of the soup. The best part is that you are served enough to have leftovers the next day. Try it out — you’ll love it!” — Dana Foster-Allen, Director of Finance, Mobile County Commission.
FOOD & DRINKS
mprnews.org

Appetites: Sara Farhat's recipe for date anise bars embraces traditional Lebanese flavors and ingredients

This recipe combines two different Lebanese sweets with enough simplicity that any baker should feel comfortable tackling it, Farhat said. It was inspired by anise maakaroun — semolina fingers traditionally deep fried then soaked in syrup — and maamoul madd — decorative, stuffed cookies made with refined flour, semolina, sugar and butter.
