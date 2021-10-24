CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins hold off Sharks rally, win 4-3

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 9 days ago

The Bruins survived a late San Jose Shark rally to hang on to a 4-3 victory on Sunday at TD Garden. The B’s had a 4-1 lead going into the third period and appeared to be in control, but the Sharks scored a pair of deflection goals in less than a...

www.bostonherald.com

Broad Street Hockey

Recap: Flyers hold off the Bruins to make it a streak

Hello everyone and welcome to our first ever round of Jones or No Jones, the game where we find out if the Philadelphia Flyers’ newly acquired 31-year-old goaltender Martin Jones is going to play like he did in the first half of his career or the second half, and as a result we find out what kind of day we’re going to have following a Flyers game. So frequently in hockey, a goalie’s performance can decide a game’s fate, and while it didn’t seem like an exceptional game from Jones, who’s coming off three consecutive poor seasons for the San Jose Sharks and a very shaky preseason, he did make 37 saves on 40 shots against what projects to be a tough Boston Bruins team. So? It’s a Jones Day.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 6-3 win over the Bruins

The Flyers are rolling! After picking up a pretty decisive win over the Kraken on Monday, the Bruins came to town last night, and the Flyers had themselves their toughest matchup of the season on deck. It wasn’t their tidiest win across the board, there certainly were some hiccups, but the Flyers kept their heads down and made the most of their chances, and they were able to cruise to a 6-3 win on the night. Let’s break this one down, shall we?
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sharks

It’s a beautiful fall day for some afternoon hockey as the Boston Bruins are back home for a matinee match against the San Jose Sharks!. Grab some lunch and find the game on a normal channel today.
NHL
Boston Herald

Linus Ullmark earns 4-1 win in Bruins’ debut

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Sabres burst to a jackrabbit 3-0 record to start the season in hopes of shedding their running punchline status. On Friday night at KeyBank Center, they showed some of the jump that led to that early eye-opening record. The Sabres are still not in the same...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins strike early, often in win over Sharks

With four goals on 14 shots in just under 26 minutes of action, the Bruins delivered some Sunday Scaries to the Sharks and chased goalie Adin Hill from the game in the process on the way to a 4-3 win at TD Garden. And it didn’t take long for the...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Bruins edge out Sharks, 4-3

The Boston Bruins came away with a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks this afternoon at the TD Garden, after the Sharks closed in on the Bruins’ lead with a late third-period surge. Two redirections made the game a lot closer as the game neared its end, but the...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Notes #5: Bruins Jump Sharks Early 4-3

Marchand goal: San Jose Sharks get a taste of their own medicine, as Bruins strike quick off forecheck. Sharks have been prolific off forecheck this year. That chemistry — on Boston dump-in, Pastrnak is first along the wall, but he lets it go to Bergeron. Almost a forecheck give and go — Bergeron gives it right back to Pastrnak, who’s now behind the net. Back to Bergeron, to Marchand, who slips free of coverage.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Bruins Preview: A push for 5-game win streak

The San Jose Sharks may be through with the Canadian part of the road trip, but they’re still on the road for two more games, starting with the Boston Bruins this morning. The Sharks are coming off of a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Adin Hill played spectacularly, and the first line of Jonathan Dahlen, Logan Couture and Timo Meier combined for 4 goals and 6 points, an absolutely dominant display.
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins 4-1 win over the Sabres

Linus Ullmark shines against his former team. In the opening two weeks of the season, the Boston Bruins adjusted themselves to long layoff between games. They had a 10-days break between their preseason finale and their regular-season opener, and another three days from their first win of the season over Dallas to their sloppy 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday night.
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks improve to 3-0 with win in Ottawa

Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc scored in the second period and James Reimer made 30 saves in the Sharks’ 2-1 victory over the Senators on Thursday night in Ottawa. The Sharks improved to 3-0. They have outscored opponents 11-4. “Again it was our compete level,” Reimer said. “It probably wasn’t...
NHL
NESN

Linus Ullmark Comes Up Huge In Second Win As Bruins Defeat Sharks

Linus Ullmark remains undefeated in his Boston Bruins career. The goaltender came up big in the Black-and-Gold’s matchup against the then undefeated San Jose Sharks. Ullmark saved 23 shots in the 4-3 win Sunday. The 28-year-old has now won his first two games as a member of the B’s as...
NHL
KGO

Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

BOSTON -- - Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose's unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored...
NHL
Sun-Journal

Bruins survive Sharks’ comeback bid

BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Able To Shake Off Stick To Face In Bruins Win Vs. Sharks

Brad Marchand didn’t allow some pain to stop him from keeping his elite play going. The left-winger caught an accidental stick to the face from San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer in the second period Sunday. Marchand toughed it out as he was a key part of Boston’s 4-3 win...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins Despite Late Game Push By Sharks In Win

The Boston Bruins were able to fend off a comeback for their third win of the season Saturday. Boston defeated the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden, getting its second straight win of the season to improve its record to 3-1-0. The Black-and-Gold got their offensive production from both sides...
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Ullmark gets first win as Bruins beat Sabres 4-1

The Boston Bruins got back on track Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Linus Ullmark, playing in his first game as a Bruin, recorded 35 saves in the win against his former team. Charlie Coyle had a breakout game with a goal and two assists. Both Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand recorded multi-point games.
NHL
nbcboston.com

Bruins' Perfection Line Is at It Again in Win Over Sharks

Bruins vs. Sharks takeaways: Perfection line at it again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have their first winning streak of the season, jumping out to a big lead over the San Jose Sharks early before hanging on for a 4-3 win in a Sunday matinee at TD Garden.
NHL
Boston Herald

Derek Forbort shines in Bruins’ 4-3 win

Derek Forbort was not the sexiest offseason pick-up in the Bruins’ summer spending spree. Such is the fate for stay-at-home defensemen. But when the B’s somehow found themselves in a one-goal game with the San Jose Sharks late in the third period at TD Garden on Sunday — a contest they never seemed to be in danger of losing until then — we saw a little bit of why B’s management inked him to a three-year deal. After a pair of deflection goals by the Sharks in 49 seconds made it a 4-3 game with 5:41 to go, the Bruins founds themselves in survival mode and Forbort stepped to the forefront. He’d already scored his first goal as a Bruin — a long-range gift that eluded starting goalie Adin Hill — and added an assist, but this was one of those situations for which he was hired.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers keep focus in 4-1 win over Bruins

The Florida Panthers hockey team stayed focused amidst a gathering storm surrounding head Joel Quenneville and beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to remain undefeated. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots, including 14 of 15 in the opening period, when the Bruins seriously tilted the ice in their favor and limited the Cats to just five shots on goal.
NHL

