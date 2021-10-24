Zach Wilson Injured as Pats tee off and Refs Swallow Whistles

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1452636361245093890. Wilson went down with a knee injury after taking a hit from Matthew Judon in the Jets’ Week 7 loss vs. the Patriots, and tests confirmed he suffered a strained PCL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that will sideline him for the next 2-4 weeks, which means that Mike White will take over as the team’s starting quarterback for the short term. White struggled in relief of Wilson vs. the Patriots, finishing with one touchdown, two interceptions, and 4.13 adjusted yards per attempt. He’s not an option in anything but the deepest fantasy leagues, and the Jets’ skill-position players all have to be downgraded.
