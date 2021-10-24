CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Wilson Injured as Pats tee off and Refs Swallow Whistles

By Glenn Naughton
jetnation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bad joke otherwise known as NFL officiating may have cost the New York Jets dearly today against the Patriots. Opting to break protocol which is generally to call anything close to a dirty hit on a QB, the refs opted...

www.jetnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Who is Mike White? Jets' QB to start ahead of Joe Flacco, injured Zach Wilson

Mike White will make his first NFL start for the Jets during their Halloween matchup against the Bengals on Sunday. The Jets confirmed on Wednesday that White will start over Joe Flacco shortly after the New York franchise acquired the veteran quarterback in a trade deal with the Eagles. Although he's been with the Jets for three seasons, White made his first regular-season completion during the 54-13 loss to the Patriots.
NFL
SB Nation

Grading the NFL’s rookie QBs, from Mac Jones to Justin Fields

The NFL adage that has stood for decades is that it takes three years to properly evaluate a quarterback. This was steeped in the belief that players making the jump from college to the NFL needed time and grooming to learn a pro offense and adjust to the speed of the game. Now that’s all changed.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson suffers knee injury against Patriots

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Wilson took a big hit from Patriots pass-rusher Matt Judon after he threw a deep pass early in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his knees and remained on the turf in pain.
NFL
abc17news.com

Jones, Wilson growing up fast heading into Pats-Jets rematch

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson have quickly learned just how difficult it is to win in the NFL. Jones’ Patriots have yet to post a victory at home this season, losing three of their four games at Gillette Stadium by one score. Wilson has shown blips of why the Jets selected him second overall in the draft. What has stood out more are nightmarish outings such as his four-interception performance in New York’s Week 2 loss to New England. This week’s rematch presents an opportunity for both as they try to change the trajectory of their teams’ seasons.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newyorkcitynews.net

Jets QB Zach Wilson to have MRI on injured knee

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will have an MRI exam to determine the extent of a right knee injury that knocked him out of Sunday's 54-13 loss at New England. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, took a big hit from Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon early in the second quarter. He remained on the ground before being helped off the field by trainers. He was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson battles the 'Mahomes Effect'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In the worst game of his life, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made one of the most improbable completions of the NFL season. In the fourth quarter of the Week 2 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, who intercepted four of his first 10 pass attempts, Wilson composed himself and fired a 27-yarder to Braxton Berrios on a deep corner route against a Cover-2 defense -- over the cornerback and underneath the safety. Considering all the factors -- air distance, time to throw and amount of separation from receiver to closest defender (less than one yard) -- the completion probability was 14%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Pats#Refs#Patriots#American Football
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson is prepared for rematch against Patriots

Zach Wilson spent the past week at home with family reflecting on his first five games as the Jets quarterback: What went well? What could he execute better?. Here’s our comprehensive guide (and top betting offers) When speaking with reporters for the first time since returning from bye week, Wilson...
NFL
Asbury Park Press

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson waiting on MRI results after injuring knee in loss to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — The nightmare scenario for the New York Jets became a reality Sunday afternoon against the Patriots. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a right knee injury early in the second quarter of the 54-13 loss. Wilson stayed down after taking a big hit from linebacker Matthew Judon. He limped slowly to the sideline and then to the locker room and did not return.
NFL
numberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson (leg) injured in Week 7 game against Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a lower leg injury during Week 7's game against the New England Patriots. Wilson was injured on a tackle during the second quarter and was down on the field in pain before walking off the field under his own power. He is currently in the locker room and Mike White is under center for the Jets.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson to miss multiple games with knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the rookie could be sidelined for up to a month. Wilson was diagnosed with a sprained PCL after New York’s 54-13 loss. The injury will keep him out 2-4 weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dynasty Football Factory

Zach Wilson Injury: Rapid Reaction

A slow start to Zach Wilson’s rookie career will now be delayed entirely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, stating, "An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, per source." The Jets presently sit in third place in the AFC East with a 1-5 record after being battered by the Patriots 54-13 in Week 7. The Jets were coming out of their bye in Week 6, meaning Wilson will be afforded no free weeks to recover without missing games. The outlook for the Jets in the meantime is not a positive one.
NFL
SportsGrid

Zach Wilson Expected to Miss 2-4 Weeks

Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1452636361245093890. Wilson went down with a knee injury after taking a hit from Matthew Judon in the Jets’ Week 7 loss vs. the Patriots, and tests confirmed he suffered a strained PCL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that will sideline him for the next 2-4 weeks, which means that Mike White will take over as the team’s starting quarterback for the short term. White struggled in relief of Wilson vs. the Patriots, finishing with one touchdown, two interceptions, and 4.13 adjusted yards per attempt. He’s not an option in anything but the deepest fantasy leagues, and the Jets’ skill-position players all have to be downgraded.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Jets predictions: Will Mac Jones outperform Zach Wilson again?

Going up against one of the worst teams in the NFL this year (and the last few years), the New England Patriots will face a golden opportunity to get some momentum back after dropping to 2-4 in Week 6. They will host the 1-4 New York Jets, whose record is only marginally worse than the Patriots but who have already been beaten soundly by their division rivals.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

The Official Jets Podcast: Jets QB Picture with Zach Wilson Injured (10/26)

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable discuss the Jets QB picture with Zach Wilson injured (1:31) and what could be ahead for Mike White and the newly acquired Joe Flacco. The two analyze the injuries at the linebacker position and how valuable C.J. Mosley is to the entire defense. (16:08). Then they dive into all the key matchups between the Jets and a hot Bengals club led by Joe Burrow (21:04).
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson relishing second chance vs. Bill Belichick

Bill vs. Zach I was a mismatch from the start. On both a competitiveness and shock-value scale, Patriots coach and defensive savant Bill Belichick played the part of Mike Tyson and Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was Michael Spinks in the 1988 heavyweight fight at Convention Hall in Atlantic City.
NFL
New York Post

Jets reunite with Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles to replace injured Zach Wilson

A day after losing Zach Wilson to a knee injury, the Jets made a move to acquire a veteran quarterback. The Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time, according to a source. The Jets will be without Wilson, who suffered a right PCL sprain in Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the Patriots, for 2-4 weeks. The expectation is Mike White will be the starter this week against the Bengals and the Jets will get Flacco up to speed to back him up.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy