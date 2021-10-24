CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois volleyball beats Michigan in 4 sets

WCIA
WCIA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChZwJ_0cbHkA2N00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball beat Michigan in four sets (26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24) on Saturday, improving to 14-7 on the season. Megan Cooney had 20 kills for the fourth time in her career, along with a .425 hitting percentage and 10 digs. Raina Terry are had a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Kennedy Collins had another great outing, with 8 kills and six blocks, along with a career-high four aces. Diana Brown led the offense with 38 assists, and 12 digs.

Illinois plays next at Rutgers on Friday, before facing No. 14 Penn State on Saturday.

