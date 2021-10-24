CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Section of Pikes Peak Greenway to be closed for months amid construction project

KXRM
KXRM
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2oGB_0cbHk9Et00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will begin a major maintenance project Monday, Oct. 25 on a section of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in northern Colorado Springs.

To lessen impacts to trail commuters and users, the majority of work has been scheduled over the winter months, and the project is expected to be complete in April 2022, weather and resource dependent.

Pikes Peak Greenway Trail maintenance map Download

The 1.25-mile trail section is located between the overpass at I-25 and Rockrimmon Boulevard going north to the confluence of Cottonwood and Monument creeks, near Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle. The project will remove and replace existing asphalt with concrete, plus the trail will be widened.

This section of the Pikes Peak Greenway will be closed throughout construction and users should use caution in this area and follow posted detour signs. The designated detour route utilizes Corporate Drive and the western sidewalk along North Nevada Avenue.

Military access project causing north and southbound I-25 lane closures

The project aims to improve safety for users. Other improvements include replacement of the existing asphalt trail with a new concrete surface, plus a new adjacent gravel running path where the trail corridor allows removal and reconstruction of a retaining wall.

Installation of drainage improvements, including a new storm drain under the trail at several locations and lowering of utilities on the west side of the pedestrian bridge near Criterium Bicycles. The utility work will be completed by Colorado Springs Utilities.

This work is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The estimated total cost is $1 million.

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PPGreenwayTrail . The public can also call (719) 426-6030 or email PPGreenwayTrail@gmail.com with questions. To sign-up for project e-newsletters, email PPGreenwayTrail@gmail.com requesting to be added to the notification list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Lane closures and nighttime construction coming Nov. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the week of November 1, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Contractor SEMA Construction, Inc. will continue work on I-25 along a 7.5-mile segment between South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue exit (CO 85/75). This work will take place during evening and early morning hours, with alternating right- […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project E#Construction Project#Pikes Peak#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Two places in Colorado for yard-sign recycling

DENVER– Political candidates who want to recycle their yard signs this year now have two places to go in Colorado. Since 2007, GFL Environmental of Colorado has been the only company in the state that accepts corrugated plastic signs for recycling and it’s free. Those candidates can plan to drop their unwanted signs in designated […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
672
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy