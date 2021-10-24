CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

By Aron A.
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a...

Comments / 83

duck sick
9d ago

Two years to get himself right but he come out with titties as big as my wife's Holy moly.

Reply(3)
23
2020badyear
8d ago

they these racist on this say whatever they want nobody say nothing to them Klan privilege

Reply(1)
4
