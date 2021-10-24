CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FamilyFest brings music, Disney characters, and fun to life following year-long hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of families came out to the return of FamilyFest at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

Obviously gone last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers told FOX21 they were stoked to see the turnout this year.

Organizers hope the event gives families a chance to connect with local family resources and experience fun activities for kids.

“When I was growing up it was pretty much sports” organizer Shael Buchen said. “But now, it’s much more of an equal playing field. If a kid is involved in performing arts, that’s just as important as sports, so it’s really allowing children to develop.”

Buchen says the tremendous showing of support and participation may inspire him to make FamilyFest a biannual event.

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

