Adele Taste Tests British Foods While Blindfolded

12tomatoes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery generation has a singer that is a pure musical genius. Personally, I think that’s Adele. She has given us three wonderful albums full of powerful vocals and haunting lyrics. After a six-year hiatus, she’s returning with an upcoming fourth album titled, “30.” While it’s not out yet, her...

12tomatoes.com

Ok Magazine

Adele Recalls 2011 Being A 'Drunk' & 'Chaotic' Time While Writing '21'

Adele is no longer 21 years old, but she certainly remembers where she was at in life when writing her second album. The "Easy On Me" songstress reflected on her 2011 album 21 while being featured for Vogue's "73 Questions" in a video published on Thursday, October 21. When asked...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The British Hangover Cure Adele Swears By

How did Adele get to be such a hangover expert, anyway? "Obviously, I'm always hungover," the musical superstar tells British Vogue when the magazine challenged her recently to an "Ultimate British Taste Test" (via YouTube). Adele has been known to take what might be the best hangover cure money can...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Starting to Dress Alike

When Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum made their relationship official—via PDA!—in August, they swiftly became one of the internet’s favorite couples. Whether they were grabbing iced coffees or going for a bike ride together, we couldn’t get enough of this new, fiery Manhattan romance. Their style certainly had something to do with this. Where Tatum embraced a skater vibe with his baggy jeans and graphic tees, Kravitz looked ever-polished in her many sleek, minimal slip dresses. They do say opposites attract! For fall, however, it seems the duo are veering into more of a matchy-matchy territory.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Family Can’t Afford To Get Daughter A Prom Dress So Her Brother Makes Her One Instead

The bond between a brother and sister is truly remarkable, isn’t it? We love to see the stories of siblings coming together to help one another when times are hard. When this brother and sister first heard about the junior and senior prom announcements, they were very excited. However, every girl who decided to attend would need to be dressed in a ball gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH

