Woman arrested after crashing into state police vehicle

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after crashing into a Delaware State Police vehicle early Sunday, police said.

Troopers were responding to a report of a disabled vehicle that was involved in a deer collision in the area of Interstate 95 just south of Route 202. Police say two troopers positioned both of their patrol vehicles directly behind the disabled car in the left lane with their emergency lights illuminated.

At about 2:30 a.m., a trooper’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a 2019 Dodge Caravan traveling in the left lane of southbound I-95, police said.

Police say the 29-year-old driver, identified as Monica Cole, and passenger were transported to Wilmington Hospital for non-life threating injuries. An injured trooper was transported by another state police vehicle to Wilmington Hospital with a neck and back injury.

During the investigation, police say it was suspected Cole was operating the vehicle under the influence, and a DUI investigation ensued.

Police say Cole was arrested for DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to yield for emergency vehicles, careless driving and other citations.