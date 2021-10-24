CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — With computer-generated imagery, it seems the sky’s the limit in the magic Hollywood can produce: elaborate dystopian universes. Trips to outer space, for those neither astronauts nor billionaires. Immersive journeys to the future, or back to bygone eras. But as a shocked and saddened industry...

Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
primetimer.com

The Rookie bans "live" guns on set in wake of the Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy

The ABC cop drama has, effective immediately, made the change to its gun policy in wake of Baldwin shooting and killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Thursday while rehearsing a scene for his indie movie Rust in New Mexico. "Showrunner Alexi Hawley led the charge for the change as sources say he informed ABC executives that production would no longer be using quarter or half loads while filming the Nathan Fillion-led drama," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "The series has, over the past two seasons, primarily used CGI to portray muzzle flashes but occasionally used 'live' weapons on 'big, outside set pieces.' That policy ended Friday as Hawley sent a memo to staff, exclusively obtained by THR, outlining the changes designed to improve the safety on the set of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature series." In his memo, Hawley wrote: "The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Calls to ban guns on movie sets grow after Baldwin shooting

Calls were multiplying in Hollywood Sunday to ban the use of firearms on movie sets, three days after actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a shocking on-set tragedy. A memorial service will be held later Sunday for 42-year-old Hutchins, who was struck in the chest when Baldwin...
New York Post

TV producer bans use of real guns on set after Alec Baldwin tragedy

At least one TV producer says he won’t allow real guns to be used as props on his set anymore after the filming tragedy involving actor Alec Baldwin, while some movie bigs had already banned the “archaic practice.”. “Any risk is too much risk,” Alexi Hawley, executive producer of ABC...
BBC

Alec Baldwin film tragedy: What are the rules for guns on movie sets?

The harrowing incident that resulted in the death of a cinematographer on a film set last week has left questions around the use of firearms in the entertainment industry. Actor Alec Baldwin said his heart was broken after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun in New Mexico on Thursday.
arcamax.com

Brandon Lee's family call for gun ban on sets

Brandon Lee's family is calling for real guns to be banned from film sets. In 1993, Brandon - who was just 28 - was killed by a prop gun while filming 'The Crow' and his sister Shannon admitted cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' accidental death on the set of 'Rust' this week, has brought it all back.
mynews13.com

LA City councilman calls for ban on live guns, ammunition on film, TV sets

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles City Councilman introduced a resolution Wednesday to support legislation that would eliminate live guns and ammunition from television and movie productions, following the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico by a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin. What You...
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins death: Film and TV stars call for law to ban real guns from sets after fatal shooting

Stars of film and television are calling for a law to ban real guns on sets following the death of Halyna Hutchins.The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust, after a prop gun was fired by Alec Baldwin.The actor was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the tragedy occurred.Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.The incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should...
InsideHook

Will Hollywood Ban Real Guns on Set After the “Rust” Tragedy?

Since the horrific accident on the set of the movie Rust last Thursday — in which Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun during rehearsal, shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza — questions have swirled over how this could have happened. That investigation is still underway, but one thing’s for certain: it wouldn’t have happened if filmmakers had stopped using guns on set.
imdb.com

Real Guns Aren’t Needed on Film and TV Sets, Experts Say, Amid Calls for a Permanent Ban

While acting on four seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story,” Leslie Grossman estimates she’s been called upon to shoot a gun “several times.”. “They’re never real guns,” she says. “Nine times out of 10, I’m using a rubber gun.” When the scene does call for a more dramatic close-up of a gun firing with a physical recoil, Grossman says she usually shoots an air gun instead, with effects added in post-production to enhance authenticity. On the most recent season, “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Grossman recalls only using rubber guns, even while shooting them.
KREX

‘Rust’ assistant director hopes for film industry changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer says he hopes the tragedy prompts the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again. David Halls released a statement to the New York Post, breaking his silence following the […]
Variety

Colcoa at 25: Festival Marks a Quarter Century of French Film in Los Angeles

Despite being the world capital of the film and TV industry, Los Angeles has never been a particularly hospitable place to stage a film festival. Which makes it all the more surprising that one of the city’s longest-running, most successful fests happens to be one dedicated entirely to French cinema. First known as City of Lights, City of Angels, the Colcoa French Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, returning to its longtime home at the DGA Theater Complex for a week’s worth of primo Franco fare. Opening with the Juliette Binoche-starrer “Between Two Worlds,” the festival will screen...
Variety

Rachel Morrison, Ed Lachman and Other Cinematographers Call to Ban Functional Firearms on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”), Ed Lachman (“Carol”), Alice Brooks (“In the Heights”) and Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, are among the cinematographers calling for a ban of functional firearms on set. The open letter for support to ban guns on film sets comes following the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set. They described Hutchins’ death as “senseless, negligent and avoidable.” The letter calls for immediate support and action, not just from union leadership, but from producers and lawmakers “to affect unified change on our behalf ban all...
