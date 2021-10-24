CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Leader of charter school to quit following hedge fund losses

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The founder of a St. Paul charter school that lost $4.3 million in a hedge fund investment is quitting as superintendent and chief financial officer, the Hmong College Prep Academy board said in a posting on its website.

The board said it plans to meet Monday to vote on Christianna Hang’s letter of resignation, which was submitted days after the state auditor’s office determined that the school failed to follow state law and its own policies when it invested $5 million in the hedge fund.

State Auditor Julie Blaha said her office was not assigning blame to anyone for the school’s losses, although the office sent its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible action, the Star Tribune reported.

The school opened in 2004 with 200 ninth- and 10th-graders, according to its website, and since has undergone several expansions on what now is a sprawling grades K-12 campus.

The school is the top destination for families who decide against sending their children to St. Paul Public Schools. It had been looking at financing for a new middle school when it made the hedge fund investment in 2019, according to federal court documents filed by school and the hedge fund, Woodstock Capital LLC.

The school sued the hedge fund alleging fraud and negligence. Woodstock Capital attributed the losses to the pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Montana School Boards Association leaving national group

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana School Boards Association has voted to leave the National School Boards Association next summer, saying the organization has lost its focus in supporting local school boards offering professional development and advocating for quality education. The Montana association is leaving in June 2022, at the...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Deere employees reject contract offer, will stay on strike

Most workers at Deere & Co. rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal. The raises in the new agreement reached over the weekend were twice as big as the ones in the original offer United Auto Workers union members rejected last month, but those raises and improved benefits weren’t enough to end the strike that began on Oct. 14. The new agreement also would have provided an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserved a pension option for new employees, made workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintained their no-premium health insurance coverage.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nearly all University of Maine System students who live on campus have verified their COVID-19 vaccination status. The university system, which includes the flagship University of Maine in Orono, said Tuesday that almost 98% of those students had verified. It also said 93% of full-time system employees had verified their status.
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Business
County
Ramsey County, MN
Ramsey County, MN
Business
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy