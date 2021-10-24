Review: Beers of Sierra Nevada, (Core) 2021 Releases

It’s finally cold in my part of the world, so Scotch cocktails are starting to call my name. When it comes to cocktails, I really do abide by the seasons. Which I know is ridiculous. I’m sure I’m not the only one though. Despite the onset of fall, it’s not cold enough yet for me to go all in on the honey and ginger and holiday baking spice of so many wintery libations. Lucky for me, I recently stumbled across this “transitional” cocktail (if there is such a thing). It’s a creation from Eryn Reece, head bartender at Banzarbar in The Bowery neighborhood of New York City. It’s got an Islay scotch base, so there’s plenty of cold weather campfire smoke at its core, but the addition of sweet, herbal Aperol and rich, fruity maraschino liqueur adds plenty of balancing, summery nuance, along with a healthy amount of lemon juice for some lip puckering brightness. I’m overdoing it on the analogy here, I know, but you get the point. This is a cocktail to ease you into winter. And a damn good one at that.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO