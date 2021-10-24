CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Attorney General Ken Paxton talks impacts of illegal immigration, “The harm is the massive increase in crime.”

By Christina Aguayo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzTHf_0cbHiarZ00


EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Attorney General for Texas, Ken Paxton made a stop in the El Paso, this week to meet with supporters and visit the Southern border barrier where he announced his latest lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day US visit

While AG Paxton was in the Sun City, we were given an exclusive one on one interview, during which he talked about the surge of migrants that continue to arrive at the U.S -Mexico border saying that the crisis that the country is experiencing is one that was created by the Biden administration.

AG Ken Paxton concerned about taxpayer dollars, asylum changes, unfinished border wall

Paxton said that Biden’s decision to eliminate Trump era immigration policies which he said were working, sent a message to everyone in the world that the borders were wide open for anyone who wanted to cross. He told us that his office is now having to fight the Biden Administration legally in order to stop the flow of illegal migrants and protect the American people.

“They’re ignoring federal law, they are ignoring court orders. They are saying listen we govern this we make the decisions, nobody else has control we’re going to do whatever we want no mater what the harm is to the american people and the border. We’re going to do it anyway.” Attorney General Paxton said.

When asked what that harm is, he responded with specific examples

“The harm is the massive importation of drugs. The cartels are now getting more Fentanyl in which kills people. You’re talking about a massive increase in crime all over the country but particularly at the border,” He continued, “You got the cartels having much more control and more access, to not just the border, but now all over the country because they’re human trafficking. These people are having to pay a lot of money to get in, and that all goes to the cartels.”

Texas Attorney General Paxton

Paxton also said he is concerned about the spread of Covid-19 as the migrants that are coming across the border may be spreading the disease,

“They’re not testing them [the illegal migrants] and they’re not vaccinating them and they’re sending them all over the country. Supposedly the administration cares about that but it doesn’t really look like it from their acts.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the latest numbers for migrant apprehensions on Friday noting that more than 190,000 migrants were encountered at the Southern Border in the month of September alone, bringing the total for Fiscal Year 2021 to a record of more than 1.7 million migrants.

New Jersey governor race tests Murphy’s progressive politics

In addition, according to the DEA, Fentanyl seizures are up more than 524% which they said was also “unprecedented.”

El Paso DEA: Fentanyl smuggled across the border at historically high levels

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Paying illegal immigrants: The $450,000 welcome mat

According to reports, the Biden administration is exploring paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their children at the border during the Trump administration a lump sum payment of $450,000 each. That’s more than was paid to 9/11 families and more than is paid to the families of U.S. soldiers killed in action. As Doug McKelway reports, the proposed payment plan is drawing unusually intense criticism from Republican critics and from Trump, himself.
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Abortion Access Hurts Pro-Lifers’ Feelings, Texas Attorney Argues to Supreme Court

There is a bumper sticker slogan that’s popular among gun advocates: My rights don’t end where your feelings begin. You’ll find it at shooting ranges, Trump rallies, and all over Etsy, where it’s emblazoned on t-shirts, coffee mugs, lawn signs, and face masks. At the Supreme Court on Monday, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone argued the opposite: Texans should not be allowed to exercise their constitutionally protected right to an abortion, he explained, because doing so might hurt someone’s feelings.  Over three hours, lawyers representing abortion providers, the state of Texas, and the federal government volleyed with the nine justices over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
setexasrecord.com

Paxton and 20 Attorneys General Challenge Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

Texas Attorney General issued the following annoucement on Oct. 28. Attorney General Paxton and 20 attorneys general wrote President Biden to challenge his administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors. The mandate stands on shaky legal ground and requires compliance on a rushed, unrealistic timeline. “The Biden Administration will be...
HEALTH
Fox News

'The Five' on paying illegal immigrants millions

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Shannon Bream along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld times two, I think.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
WKRG News 5

Gov. Tate Reeves says he and attorney general will sue over Biden vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Gov. Tate Reeves, in a blistering social media post, said on Tuesday he and Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch expect to file a lawsuit later this week challenging the vaccine mandate being imposed on certain businesses by President Joe Biden. Reeves said the federal mandates “threaten every Mississippian’s individual liberties. They […]
HEALTH
nbc15.com

Wis. attorney general unveils $115 million legislative package to reduce crime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s attorney general released a package of legislation on Monday worth $115 million, aimed at reducing crime across the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the Wisconsin state Legislature needs to take steps forward to creating safer communities. The proposed investment is a portion of the state’s surplus and will go toward public safety and statutory changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policies#Mexico#Ktsm#Southern#The Biden Administration#Orthodox#American
Rolling Stone

Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin. Over Covid Vaccine Rule

At least 19 states — all but one of which are led by a Republican governor — have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. There are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday,...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WTOP

Virginia attorney general candidate Jason Miyares on crime, vaccines and more

EDITOR’S NOTE:Virginians have a few days left to vote for the commonwealth’s statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Seven candidates for those seats — gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin and Princess Blanding; lieutenant governor candidates Haya Ayala and Winsome Sears, and attorney general candidates Mark Herring and Jason Miyares — sat for conversations with WTOP’s Nick Iannelli.
VIRGINIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Attorney Paxton files Amicus brief to hold Facebook accountable

AUSTIN, Texas – The State of Texas has filed an Amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court. It argues against Facebook’s legal interpretation of Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. The interpretation was intended to shield Facebook from liability for human trafficking that was facilitated using its platform. Trafficking victims would then, in response, be left without effective relief or financial remedy.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Sues Joe Biden…AGAIN!!!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is getting pretty good at this. Suing Joe Biden, that is. Along with Missouri, AG Paxton is suing the Biden Administration over the border wall. Congress did vote funds for the wall, after all. But Biden has decided to ignore that law. Just like he’s ignored pretty much all laws that are supposed to secure our borders. Rick Roberts is back in studio and talks to AG Ken Paxton. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Bentz calls on Attorney General Garland to prioritize drug, immigration enforcement

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- During a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Thursday, Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to prioritize and direct more federal resources to local law enforcement in places like Southern Oregon. where county officials are combating drug cartel operations, including illegal marijuana farms and human trafficking.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy