Soccer

MATCHDAY: Getafe still chasing 1st win in Spanish league

Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Getafe coach Quique Sánchez Flores will make his home debut after his return to the club...

www.kansascity.com

