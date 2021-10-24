Bears' Khalil Mack: Set to face Tampa Bay

Not that you were expecting anything to the contrary, but Khalil Mack did not practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury. Reports earlier today were hinting Mack would miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers, with the goal being to use some time off to help heal the injury. And while Head Coach Matt Nagy didn’t offer anything regarding an update to Mack’s situation, the gist put me in the camp of being pessimistic when it comes to the possibility of seeing No. 52 lineup on Sunday. Maybe that is for the best anyway. Think of it this way: An IR stint puts Mack off his feet for four weeks, he misses just three games, and would put him in a place to return on Thanksgiving versus Detroit. That wouldn’t be too bad.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO