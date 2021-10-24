CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Khalil Mack: Set to face Tampa Bay

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Mack (foot) is active for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Brad Biggs...

www.cbssports.com

fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Keys To Victory in Week 7 Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After facing a great quarterback in Week 6, the Chicago Bears face another in Week 7. They travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Here are some keys to victory. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a tough stretch of games. They beat the...
NFL
247Sports

Khalil Mack injury: Chicago Bears star could miss several weeks

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack will not play against the San Francisco 49ers this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. And Rapoport reported that this week’s absence might not be the only one as Mack attempts to return from a foot injury. “Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack is...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Expected to Sit Vs. 49ers

Report: Khalil Mack expected to sit vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense may be without its best player when they take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the team is considering placing Khalil Mack on IR so he can fully recover from his injured foot.
NFL
FanSided

If Khalil Mack goes on injured reserve, the Chicago Bears must be sellers

As of this morning, Khalil Mack is listed as OUT versus the San Francisco 49ers. Mack has been dealing with a foot injury since Week 2 and has not practiced throughout most weeks. It has not held him back much as he has six sacks through seven weeks. Last week versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the first game that the Chicago Bears did not record a sack. This is the opposite of what happened in 2020 when the Bears were able to rock Tom Brady and secure a 20-19 win.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Khalil Mack Ruled Out for Week 8 49ers Game With Hurt Foot

Khalil Mack ruled OUT for 49ers game with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without their best defensive player when they take on the 49ers. The team announced on Friday afternoon that Khalil Mack will be out due to the foot injury that has kept him out of practice for several weeks.
NFL
FOX Sports

Khalil Mack injury issue pressures struggling Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The running game already works for the Chicago Bears; they’re sixth in the NFL in rushing. Quarterback Justin Fields says he feels the passing game is close to doing the same to balance out their offense, and he needs to be right because his 3-4 team could be facing an entirely new challenge.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Akiem Hicks Was Among Seven Injured Bears Who Practiced in Some Capacity (Khalil Mack Was Not)

Not that you were expecting anything to the contrary, but Khalil Mack did not practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury. Reports earlier today were hinting Mack would miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers, with the goal being to use some time off to help heal the injury. And while Head Coach Matt Nagy didn’t offer anything regarding an update to Mack’s situation, the gist put me in the camp of being pessimistic when it comes to the possibility of seeing No. 52 lineup on Sunday. Maybe that is for the best anyway. Think of it this way: An IR stint puts Mack off his feet for four weeks, he misses just three games, and would put him in a place to return on Thanksgiving versus Detroit. That wouldn’t be too bad.
NFL

