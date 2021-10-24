CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
At The Hive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGotta love a Sunday with Panthers football and Hornets basketball back to back (especially with the...

www.atthehive.com

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
TMZ.com

Brooklyn Nets Co-Owner Clara Wu Tsai Spills Jay-Z's Drink At Game, Whoops!

Jay-Z almost got a lapful of his drink at the Nets game Wednesday ... and it's all 'cause Brooklyn co-owner Clara Wu Tsai got a little too excited following a big play!!. The scene was hilarious ... just seconds before halftime of the Nets' game against the Heat, Blake Griffin threw down a dunk that brought Wu Tsai out of her courtside seat.
NBA
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets player grades: Nets embarrassed by Hornets at home

The Brooklyn Nets followed up their inspiring come-from-behind win over the 76ers with an embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets in front of their fans at Barclays Center. Miles Bridges was unconscious offensively. While missing only seven shots, Bridges went for 32 points in 35 minutes. As for his running mates LaMelo Ball (18 PTS, 5 ASTS) and Ish Smith (15, 4 ASTS), Ball made sure to put pressure on Brooklyn’s defense all game while Smith took over in the fourth period to propel Charlotte to the victory.
NBA
#Football#Panthers
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets look to make a statement in Brooklyn

What: Charlotte (2-0) at Brooklyn Nets (1-1) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. This game starts at 4:00 this afternoon. Don’t you forget it. The Hornets kind of dodged a bullet coming into this game. The Nets looked destined to come into today’s match-up 0-2 and searching for their first win of the season. Instead, the 76ers made their last field goal with 5:33 remaining in the game and let the Nets turn a 10-point deficit into a five-point win in that very limited amount of time.
NBA
maryvilleforum.com

Protests erupt outside Brooklyn Nets game

Kyrie Irving supporters caused a scene outside the Barclays Center in New York City. The demonstrators were out to support Irving's refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccine and protesting the Nets' decision to suspend him with pay until he is vaccinated. CNN's Alison Kosik reports.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets (1-1) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) at Wells Fargo Center. Brooklyn Nets 114, Philadelphia 76ers 109 (Final) Fun way to reunite with the roaddd #NETSonYES @Brooklyn Nets @Philadelphia 76ers pic.twitter.com/FXVdXa9VPn – 12:00 AM. Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA. Some Russ/Lakers talk on the Lowe Post podcast today —...
NBA
carolinablitz.com

Hello Brooklyn?: Observations from the Hornets’ Win Over the Nets

In a day where both teams from Charlotte were playing in New York city it was the Charlotte Hornets that rose to the occasion, spoiling the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener 111-95. LameloBall and Miles Bridges kept the Hornets in the game and to the surprise of many, Ish Smith and Cody Martin closed Brooklyn out in the 4th quarter. Martin got under James 4PF Harden’s skin in the 4th quarter, drawing back-to-back charges. On a night where Terry Rozier didn’t play, Gordan Hayward and Kelly Oubre shooting 8-24 combined and Kevin Durant scoring 38 points, the Hornets found a way to win. Here are some observations:
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Of Jay-Z Sitting Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

Jay-Z is sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, a familiar face was Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Jay-Z was seen sitting on the floor at the game between the Brooklyn...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season.Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 50- straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... Nets guardJoe Harris is just three 3-pointers away from becoming the Nets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made. LaMarcus Aldridge is just 16 points shy (19,984) of becoming the 48th player in NBA history (and the seventh active player) to score 20,000 career points ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ... For the Nets, guard Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is out.
NBA
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets hit the road for a matchup with the Magic

What: Charlotte Hornets (3-1) at Orlando Magic (1-3) Where: Amway Center; Orlando, Fla. How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. Despite losing their first game of the season against Boston on Monday, the Charlotte Hornets still carry a good bit of momentum into the front end of a two-game Florida road trip.
NBA
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets take on Heat in nationally televised showdown

What: Charlotte Hornets (4-1) at Miami Heat (3-1) The Hornets get an early season game on national TV, and they’ve set it up well. They’ve been one of the surprise teams of the early season with their 4-1 start that includes a convincing win over the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll take on the Heat, who are 3-1 and have the league’s second best point differential. It’s a true clash of the titans. It’s a rare opportunity for a big network to actually be excited about broadcasting a Hornets game.
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Miles Bridges scores 31, Hornets outlast Magic, 120-111

Miles Bridges scored 31 points while Gordon Hayward chipped in 24 points and five assists as the Charlotte Hornets pulled away from the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter to get a 120-111 win. The Hornets may have taken their opposition lightly after a couple of hard fought games on...
NBA

