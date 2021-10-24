Ed Sheeran to perform from home after contracting COVID-19

© Getty Images

British pop singer Ed Sheeran revealed on Sunday that he has contracted COVID-19 and would continue to give interview and performances remotely from his home.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."

Sheeran was scheduled to be the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" for Nov. 6, leaving it unclear if he will perform remotely like some musical guests did in 2020 in episodes of the sketch show that were produced from home.

It is also unclear whether Sheeran, 30, is fully vaccinated, which would make his positive test result a breakthrough case. Sheeran appeared to be supportive of COVID-19 vaccinations in the past, reworking the lyrics of his number one hit song "Shape of You" earlier this year with host of the "The Late Late Show" James Corden to inform and encourage people on vaccinations.

Earlier this year, the U.K. had considered plans to make COVID-19 vaccine passports or negative COVID-19 tests required for large music venues, meaning Sheeran would likely have had to get vaccinated in order to perform regularly in his home country. However, this plan was later abandoned in September.

So far, about 86 percent of people over the age of 12 in the U.K. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 79 percent fully vaccinated according to the BBC.

Sheeran's fifth studio album titled "=" (pronounced "Equals") is scheduled to be released on Oct. 29.