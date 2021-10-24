Drug use suspected after man crashes minivan into MSP SUV, injuring 11-year-old girl

(WWJ) -- A northern Michigan man is behind bars after a crash involving a Michigan State Police patrol car that left an 11-year-old girl injured.

State police say a trooper was driving a prisoner to the Charlevoix County Jail around 9:40 p.m. Friday near Hayes Township when a minivan crossed the centerline, barrelling towards the patrol car.

Authorities say the trooper made an “evasive maneuver” to avoid a head-on collision, but the van collided with his SUV. Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash.

The driver of the minivan was taken to Munson Healthcare Hospital in Charlevoix to be treated for injuries, and was later booked at the Charlevoix County Jail.

The 11-year-old girl in the passenger's seat of the van suffered a broken ankle in the crash, MSP said. She was treated for her injuries and released from McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.

The man, whose name has not been released, is suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, though authorities have not given any word on possible charges against him.

The trooper and his passenger were also both taken to McLaren Hospital for their injuries and later released.