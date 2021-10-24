CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

REVIEW: ‘Hail to the Leaf!’ Salad a Fresh, Sweet 50th Anniversary Option at Columbia Harbour House in Magic Kingdom

By Mike Baker
WDW News Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia Harbour House has added new attraction-themed menu items. We have already reviewed The Haunted Mansion menu items. Now the Magic Kingdom quick service location has a salad themed to The Hall of Presidents. “Hail to the Leaf!” Salad — $11.99. Mixed Greens with Apples, Cheddar, Dried Cranberries, and...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney Park Goes on Lockdown, COVID Tests Over 30,000 Guests

When visiting a Disney Park, it is not uncommon to see characters out and about, ready to take an adorable selfie with Guests from a safe distance. Maybe you’re at Walt Disney World and see Stitch hanging out in Tomorrowland. Or maybe you were able to get a coveted reservation at Be Our Guest and the Beast makes an appearance — character interactions are fun and make for great memories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Their French Fries--And Customers Are So Mad

Did Wendy’s just ruin their bestselling menu item, french fries!? That’s what customers who are flooding Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms are saying. In case you missed it, the restaurant re-launched this popular menu staple at the end of the summer, and now patrons of the food chain are coming out with all kinds of complaints about the new taste and texture of the classic side. According to the online reactions we’ve seen so far, people have a *very* strong dislike for the new “takeout-friendly” fries. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Kingdom#Travel Agent#Salad#Food Drink#Columbia Harbour House#Haunted Mansion#The Hall Of Presidents#Apples#Wdwnt#Disney Parks#Wdw News#Walt Disney World
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
The Independent

Blogger calls out restaurant sexism after she was given menu without prices

An Argentinian fashion blogger has called out restaurants in Italy that she claims give women menus without prices on them under the assumption that their male companions will pay.In a Story on Instagram that was shared with her 875,000 followers, Agustina Gandolfo, 25, recalled how she went out to dinner in Milan with her boyfriend, Argentine footballer Lautaro Martinez, who plays for Inter Milan.She claimed that she was given a “blind menu” without any prices, while Martinez was given a regular menu.“Did you know that in numerous restaurants in Italy they don’t put prices on the menus that they give...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Colorado

The Unassuming Colorado Restaurant That Serves The Best Green Chile You’ve Ever Tried

Are you looking for THE best green chile in Colorado? Obviously, it is hard to award, as there are plenty of stellar recipes around the Centennial State. However, there is one place, in particular, that stands out in our mind, which is this unassuming Colorado restaurant that serves the best green chile you have ever […] The post The Unassuming Colorado Restaurant That Serves The Best Green Chile You’ve Ever Tried appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary Light-Up Bow Arrives at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New merchandise celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World is hitting shelves daily. Now you can get in on The World’s Most Magical Celebration with this light-up bow featuring the Fab Five characters and more. We found this item at the Main Street Emporium shop in Magic Kingdom.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/18/21 (Polynesian Resort 50th Merchandise Arrives, Saratoga Springs Creme Brûlée Eclair Delights, Disney Vacation Club Collection, & More)

Good morning from a chilly Magic Kingdom. We were definitely feeling the fall vibes with a gust of cooler weather today. The Emporium had a festive new find near the registers: a new 50th anniversary slap bracelet is now available. Mystery pin boxes continue to pop up all over the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: African Triple Chocolate Mousse Brings 50th Anniversary Treat to Sanaa in Kidani Village

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, special offerings can be found around the resort, including at the hotels. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has a new petit stump cake, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort has a delicious crème brûlée eclair, and now Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village has a new African-inspired dessert to celebrate the 50th anniversary as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Vegans — We Found a 50th Anniversary Disney World Dessert For You!

Disney World’s 50th anniversary is going strong, with the celebrations kicking off just over 3 weeks ago!. We’ve seen a new cavalcade, an incredible new show in Animal Kingdom, tried new restaurants, and more. And, we’ve tasted SO MANY new food items exclusive for the 50th! From chocolate pyramids to funnel cake hot dogs (yeah, really!), we’ve had some pretty epic food adventures lately. But, we’re not done yet, because there are even more treats to try! Come with us as we check out a new 50th dessert over in Disney Springs.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Adventureland Veranda Fried Rice, Blended DOLE Whip Drink, Short Rib, and More 50th Anniversary Offerings from Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen has several new drinks and a new short rib meal — plus the return of a Verandah Restaurant appetizer — all to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Join us for an adventurous meal at the Jungle Cruise-inspired restaurant. Adventureland Colada – $9.00. DOLE...
RESTAURANTS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary: A Legacy of Magic, Wishes, Diversity and Dreamers Too!

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – Walt Disney World recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with fireworks, fanfare, food and fun! On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World opened in Orlando, Florida. Media representatives from around the world pounced down in Orlando for a celebration of 50 years of Walt Disney’s ingenuity, dedication and his wish for families in the future to enjoy their personal world of fun! Hosted media executives and photojournalist reservations were inside the newly renovated Contemporary Resort. The lobby and guest rooms pay homage to Disney’s blockbuster movie ‘The Incredible’s,’ a family of heroes (one of my favorites wanted to name my grandson, Dash!). The history books, note that “Disney’s Contemporary Resort, originally to be named Tempo Bay Hotel and is located at the Walt Disney World Resort opened on October 1, 1971, the hotel is one of two original properties located at the complex alongside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and is adjacent to the Magic Kingdom theme park.’
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy