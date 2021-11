The chaotic scenes that were on our television screens 24/7 during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan are gone. But that does not mean that the story is over. DOD officials testified before the Senate Armed Forces Committee on Oct. 26, 2021, and praised the actions of U.S. service members in the non-combatant evacuation operation from Afghanistan and detailed how the department is working with other agencies to resettle the allies in the United States.

