Heather Rae Young’s Stunning Wedding Dress To Marry Tarek El Moussa — Photos

BACKGRID

Heather Rae Young wore a gorgeous corset style gown with a lace and sequin overlay designed by Galia Lahav to marry the love of her love, Tarek El Moussa!

Heather Rae Young, 33, looked gorgeous on her wedding day to Tarek El Moussa, 40! The Selling Sunset star wore a custom corset style gown with French lace created by Israeli designer Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 23. The gown was accented by silver sequin details to add a dash of sparkle in a leaf pattern on her arms and down through the bodice and sheer skirt. The dress also included a sexy keyhole back.

The sparkle tied into the hair piece at the back of her bun and large diamond stud earrings. Her hair and makeup also looked incredible for her big day, as she opted to rock a braided bun style that photographed beautifully. Heather’s skin was glowing with her neutral makeup as she beamed at her new groom in other photos, looking more in love than ever. She finished her ensemble with a clear stiletto shoe.

“We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special,” Heather said to PEOPLE magazine shortly after the wedding ceremony. “It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” the reality star also said — which was echoed by Tarek! “I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future,” he sweetly said of his new bride.

Old Hollywood was the theme of the wedding, which featured a black, white and gold color palette. Their guests mingled at a champagne cocktail hour before dinner and dancing at the incredible beach-front resort. Following the nuptials, Heather and Tarek are set to honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai.

The couple’s big day comes two afters after they began their romantic journey, announcing their engagement in July 2020. This is the first marriage for Heather, and the second for Tarek who was wed to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack between 2009 and 2018 (the exes are parents to kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, who were part of their dad’s wedding to Heather).