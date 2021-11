More and more boomers are using pot in a sign of further growth inside the $1.3 billion Florida medical marijuana market.Driving the news: The proportion of adults 65+ who reported recent cannabis use jumped by 18% last year, from 5.1% in 2019 to 6% in 2020, according to the recent 2020 National Survey of Drug Use and Health.The news comes as the Florida Department of Health requests funding to double the number of employees at the Office of Medical Marijuana Use — from 80 to 165 — to keep up with demand, per Florida Trend.And the office plans to issue...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO