Canandaigua, NY

Police ask for public’s help after horse trailer stolen in Southern Tier

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago

New York State Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a person and vehicle thought to be involved in the theft. A travel trailer was stolen from State Route 13 in Veteran on October 23, 2021.

As shown in the pictures below, the vehicle is possibly a GMC Sierra with a dark hood and no front bumper. The driver of that vehicle is also pictured.

The stolen travel trailer is a 2012 R-Vision Crossover Camper, color beige with brown decals. It is also pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 607-739-8797 or 585-398-4100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3UH3_0cbHgLbW00

FingerLakes1.com

Rochester woman charged with DWI after crash in Bristol

Deputies arrested a Rochester woman for driving while intoxicated in the town of Bristol over the weekend. On Sunday, Jasmin Morales, 20, of Rochester was charged with driving while intoxicated after a single car crash on State Route 64. Morales was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. After investigation, she was...
FingerLakes1.com

Police: Man slashed person with machete in Ithaca

One person has been arrested after an investigation into an incident involving a machete in Ithaca. On October 20 police arrested Duane Magee, 54, following an assault investigation that started on October 11. Investigators determined that Magee slashed the leg of another person with a machete, causing injury. Magee was...
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

