Police ask for public’s help after horse trailer stolen in Southern Tier

New York State Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a person and vehicle thought to be involved in the theft. A travel trailer was stolen from State Route 13 in Veteran on October 23, 2021.

As shown in the pictures below, the vehicle is possibly a GMC Sierra with a dark hood and no front bumper. The driver of that vehicle is also pictured.

The stolen travel trailer is a 2012 R-Vision Crossover Camper, color beige with brown decals. It is also pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 607-739-8797 or 585-398-4100.

