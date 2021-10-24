CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 9 days ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The sci-fi -drama Dune -- starring Timothee Chalament, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Halloween Kills with $14.5 million, followed by No Time to Die at No. 3 with $11.9 million, Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 4 with $9.1 million and Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Addams Family 2 at No. 6 with $4.3 million, The Last Duel at No. 7 with $2.1 million, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at No. 8 with $2 million, The French Dispatch at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Honsla Rakh at No. 10 with $490,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $93 million. Last weekend's box office take was about $109 million when Halloween Kills was No. 1.

Judey
8d ago

no body has talent anymore. they have to remake everything and then they just ruin it. dune wasn't that great of a movie the first time.

UPI News

