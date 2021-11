Sometimes the TikTok recommendations on your For You Page aren't as on point as you'd like them to be. If you’re sick of skipping to the next video to see one you like, there’s actually something you can do about it. You can’t simply change your TikTok interests with the tap of a button, but you can customize your For Your Page to see more of the content you like. If your TikTok FYP needs a total refresh, here’s how you can update it according to your interests.

