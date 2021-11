COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims and have another in custody. Both are being questioned, according to police. Officers say 24-year-old Travon Wilson was arrested without incident around 6 p.m. Wednesday about a mile from the scene of the crime, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. Columbia Police, United States Marshals and the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force participated in the arrest.

