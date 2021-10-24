Twitter is begging the Jets to trade for Nick Foles

The New York Jets have been linked to Nick Foles since the offseason with the lack of experience at backup quarterback behind No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

After Wilson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Mike White relieved the rookie at quarterback for the Jets, where he’s had a decent day against the Patriots.

Still, there are some Jets fans begging the team to trade for Foles, an experienced veteran — and there are Bears fans looking at this as an opportunity to deal Foles and clear up some salary cap space.

It’s worth noting the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2, and if the Jets are going to make a move for Foles, it would have to happen within the next week.