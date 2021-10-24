CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter is begging the Jets to trade for Nick Foles

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1iaZ_0cbHfJsH00

The New York Jets have been linked to Nick Foles since the offseason with the lack of experience at backup quarterback behind No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

After Wilson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Mike White relieved the rookie at quarterback for the Jets, where he’s had a decent day against the Patriots.

Still, there are some Jets fans begging the team to trade for Foles, an experienced veteran — and there are Bears fans looking at this as an opportunity to deal Foles and clear up some salary cap space.

It’s worth noting the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2, and if the Jets are going to make a move for Foles, it would have to happen within the next week.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Open To Significant Trade

The New York Jets could reportedly make a significant move on defense heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline. According to reports out of New York, the Jets are open to a notable move on defense prior to the trade deadline. SNY is reporting that the Jets are open to trading standout...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
NFL
Yardbarker

Why did the Eagles trade Joe Flacco to the Jets?

Well, who saw that coming? According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. Here is all you need to know:. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth rounder to the Eagles that could become a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco’s playing time. Considering that the Eagles actually signed Flacco as a free agent and paid him a strangely large sum of money, this is a very strong return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New England Patriots#Casablanca Dibz#The Chicago Soprano#Chicago Soprano
BearDigest

How to Beat Tom Brady Without Nick Foles

One key to a Bears victory Sunday over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to go unused. Nick Foles is going to be the third-team quarterback and won't play, so Brady can breathe easy. Foles still needs to get that congratulatory handshake for beating Brady last year...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

What should the Jets do at the NFL trade deadline?

The struggling New York Jets could approach the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline a number of different ways. The NFL trade deadline is nearing. Some of the league’s bottom-feeders can trade away notable players in order to gain draft capital while the successful teams may look to add beneficial roster pieces en route to potential playoff runs.
NFL
Birmingham Star

Jets S Marcus Maye claims he doesn't want to be traded

Less than 15 months since trading Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets could have another disgruntled safety on their hands in the form of Marcus Maye. Except that Maye insisted Thursday that he isn't interested in a trade. "They know I want to be here," Maye...
NFL
Record-Journal

Wilson out 2-4 weeks with PCL injury, Jets trade for Flacco

NEW YORK — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. The rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks, coach Robert Saleh confirmed after Wilson had an MRI on Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Jets trade for Joe Flacco ahead of matchup with Bengals

The New York Jets are getting a shakeup to their QB room ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Following Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots — a game Zach Wilson injured his PCL in and will now miss 2-4 weeks — the Jets have reportedly struck a deal for Philadelphia Eagles QB Joe Flacco.
NFL
chatsports.com

Marcus Maye addresses NY Jets trade rumors

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is working his way back from an ankle injury that gave him a 3-to-4 week recovery timetable following Week 3. He has returned to practice and is on track to return for the Jets’ Week 7 game against the Patriots if things progress smoothly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from the Jets' Joe Flacco trade

Joe Flacco is back with the Jets after signing with Philadelphia this past offseason. New York sent a sixth-round pick, which could become a fifth-rounder, to the Eagles after losing Zach Wilson to a PCL sprain. The move was questionable at best after the Jets expressed confidence in backup QB Mike White on Monday. Flacco played for the Jets in 2020 but wasn’t re-signed by the team and is now expected to be the primary backup quarterback and a potential starter in Wilson’s absence.
NFL
FanSided

Why would the New Orleans Saints trade for Nick Foles?

The New Orleans Saints need to make a trade before the deadline next week whether it’s at wide receiver, tight end, cornerback, or a pass-rusher. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, however, has the Saints going in a much different direction come the trade deadline, as they think they should part ways with a 2022 seventh-round pick to acquire… Nick Foles.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider pitches trade deadline deals for Giants, Jets

Dave Gettleman and Joe Douglas are on the clock. The general managers for the New York Giants and New York Jets are staring at the Tuesday, Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline knowing they have to keep building their teams for the future, since the 2021 season is a lost cause.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

This Joe Douglas trade is not paying dividends for the NY Jets

After losing edge rushers Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry for the entire season in August, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas attempted to keep the EDGE unit afloat by trading for Houston Texans edge rusher Shaq Lawson. Douglas sent a 2022 sixth-round pick to Houston for the services of the lesser-talented Lawson.
NFL
chatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ disappointing loss to Jets and that terrible penalty

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped their last game of a three-game road trip against the New York Jets. It was a drastically disappointing game for several reasons. Cincinnati just came off a win against the Baltimore Ravens and were the talk of the NFL. New York was also 1-5 and forced to start a quarterback who had never started a game in the NFL before.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL trade deadline: Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets

The New York Jets have acquired offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Jets are sending backup tight end Daniel Brown to Kansas City. NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro first reported the deal. As you’ll notice in Pelissero’s tweet, he refers to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy