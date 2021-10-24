CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Human remains found in Illinois forest preserve identified as missing United executive

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVUhl_0cbHf8FX00

DARIEN, Ill. (WTVO) — Human remains found Friday at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve have been identified as a United Airlines executive that went missing last year.

The news came after a Forensic Odonatologist examined dental records, which led to a positive identification of Sunday, according to WFLD . A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Jake Cefolia, 50, was last seen at a gas station in Elmhurst on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020. His car was found at the forest preserve the following afternoon, the same day that his ex-wife called 911 about his disappearance.

Investigators had reportedly searched Waterfall Glen at least 10 times before the remains were discovered, with the last search taking place April 1. Investigators had been trying to determine over the past year if Cefolia voluntarily disappeared, or if foul play was involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 16

Betty Nasc
9d ago

That Forrest preserve is a suicide haven it should be closed down and made a no trespassing zone around the lab nearby

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bloomington Police searching for trick-or-treater who lost bucket with nearly 400 grams of cannabis inside

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a trick-or-treater who lost some “high” value goods over the holiday weekend. A Facebook post from the department Monday told the tale of someone who lost a bucket full of marijuana. Police confiscated the bucket containing 383 grams of the green treat in a southwest neighborhood […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Darien, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Darien, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire on Alida Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A structure fire occurred Tuesday night in Rockford. The fire happened at 3300 Alida Street around 10 p.m. according to the Rockford Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the back of the house, with one bedroom engulfed in flames. Two adults and a dog were displaced, though no […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Weather#Forensic#Odonatologist#Wfld
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested for drug sales at Rockford housing development

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were arrested after an investigation into alleged drug dealing at the Blackhawk Housing Development. Rockford Police say four houses were identified as locations where drugs were sold, on Meadow Court, Garden Court, Birch Court and Buckbee Street. Police served four simultaneous search warrants on the morning of Thursday, October […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Now Hiring: Rockford Police Officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking to hire some new men and women in blue. The agency is accepting applications for police officers. Qualified candidates are great problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators. The starting salary is more than $57,000. Recruiting Officer Katy Statler said that aspiring officers should know the risks […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Opening arguments begin in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — One day after jury selection started in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a jury is already seated on both sides, and lawyers have delivered their opening arguments. Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during a turbulent police brutality protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Prosecutors said that Rittenhouse, who traveled from […]
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Another online threat made against Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the second day in a row, extra police officers were ordered to patrol Jefferson High School grounds in Rockford. Security efforts were bolstered Monday after a threat was made against students and staff online. Many parents chose to keep their students home for the day out of concerns for their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Multiple people shot in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Sheriffs had a busy start to the Halloween holiday, as they were called to a shooting with multiple victims around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened on N. Annie Glidden Road, just north of Northern Illinois University. Police said that two victims with gunshot wounds were found. The first, […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy