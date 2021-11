Two names who have become synonymous with the Braves this postseason played hero on Saturday: Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek. Responding to a freshly tied game in the bottom of the fourth inning, Rosario continued his hot hitting with a go-ahead three-run homer off Dodgers hurler Walker Buehler to put the Braves up for good. Then, in the seventh, when the Dodgers had the tying run in scoring position with no one out in a two-run game, Matzek came out of the bullpen and struck out three straight batters to strand the runners.

