New Vi Vante products announced (camera straps, bags, quick release sets)

Winter may be creeping up on the US, but the sun is still shining elsewhere. If you do find yourself in a warm clime over the next few months, Arkonik has just the vehicle for you—a custom 1989 Land Rover Defender Beach Cruiser. Unfortunately, only five examples of the summer-time 4×4 will be built, so you’ll have to move quickly to grab one before they run out. If you’re a Defender fan, you’ve undoubtedly seen the soft-top version of the legendary SUV. Arkonik’s new build isn’t that. It’s a full-on convertible, with a windscreen and nothing else above the doorline. The off-roader’s...

