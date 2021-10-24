CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Vi Vante products announced (camera straps, bags, quick release sets)

Cover picture for the articleVi Vante Matador leather camera strap in new colors (“Brutale”, “Monochrom”, purple & black, pink & white, navy blue, navy blue & black). Check also the limited...

Top 10 LeicaRumors posts for October 2021

New Leica Q2 “Reporter” limited edition camera to be announced soon (with scratch-resistant finish and Kevlar trim?) Additional information on the upcoming Omnar 26mm f/6 rangefinder lens for Leica M-mount (CN26-6) FCC disclosure statement: this post may contain affiliate links or promotions that do not cost readers anything but help...
Amazon announced its best-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – will you get them all?

Every single year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too. In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that...
Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
This 1-of-5 Custom Land Rover Defender Is the Ultimate Beach Cruiser

Winter may be creeping up on the US, but the sun is still shining elsewhere. If you do find yourself in a warm clime over the next few months, Arkonik has just the vehicle for you—a custom 1989 Land Rover Defender Beach Cruiser. Unfortunately, only five examples of the summer-time 4×4 will be built, so you’ll have to move quickly to grab one before they run out. If you’re a Defender fan, you’ve undoubtedly seen the soft-top version of the legendary SUV. Arkonik’s new build isn’t that. It’s a full-on convertible, with a windscreen and nothing else above the doorline. The off-roader’s...
Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' kicks off on Nov. 3

Walmart on Monday said its Black Friday deals will kick off at the beginning of November, with early access for members of its subscription delivery service Walmart Plus. The retailer will have three shopping events spread throughout the month, with deals available online and in stores. "Our customers count on...
Target's Early Black Friday Deals Go Live This Weekend

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals event ends Sunday, but you'll have more discounts to browse next week. Target is kicking off its early Black Friday deals event on Sunday (Halloween). From now until Black Friday, Target will have a new batch of deals each week, all of which will have a price-match guarantee if what you buy happens to go on sale for less before Christmas. Target has teased some of the deals that will be available starting this weekend, including a big discount on Beats Solo 3 headphones and a nice HP laptop for school and work for less than $350.
