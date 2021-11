Philips’ Hue bulbs are the first accessory we recommend to anyone starting a smart home, and you can get a three-pack cheaper than ever on Amazon. Philips marked this bundle down from $135 to $100, and you can an additional $15 by clipping an Amazon coupon. The discount from the coupon will only be applied at checkout, so the price in your cart will still say $100. This is the lowest price this bundle has been by about $10. What makes Philips’ Hue Bulbs so good is their reliability and ease of use. The bulbs fit into any standard-sized light fixture, and...

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO