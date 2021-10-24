CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Jared Goff, Michael Brockers reunite with former Rams teammates

By Cameron DaSilva
 9 days ago
Jared Goff and Michael Brockers were both traded from the Rams to the Lions this offseason, ending fairly lengthy tenures in Los Angeles. They returned to SoFi Stadium for the first time Sunday since those trades were made, and before the Rams took on the Lions, both players were on the field reuniting with their former teammates.

Brockers found Aaron Donald before kickoff, giving him a big hug on the field in Inglewood. The two spent seven seasons together with the Rams, so they built quite the friendship.

Goff and Robert Woods also reconnected with a handshake before the game began. Goff did the same with Cooper Kupp, who was one of his favorite targets for four seasons.

According to Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, several Rams players and staff members greeted Goff before kickoff, though it’s unclear if Sean McVay was one of them.

The same goes for Brockers, who was beloved in Los Angeles.

