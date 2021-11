It was the Jets’ worst fears realized, Zach Wilson on the ground in agonizing pain. The rookie quarterback took two big hits in the span of three plays in the second quarter of the Jets’ game against the Patriots and would eventually make his way to the sideline. He went into the medical tent and later the locker room. After initially being ruled questionable to return, he was ruled out for the game at the start of the second half.

