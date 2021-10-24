Cherokee Trail Elementary School closed this week due to flooding

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee Trail Elementary School will be closed this week due to flooding.

According to officials, an overhead water line in the back hall of the building failed early Saturday morning which caused flooding to classrooms, library and other office spaces.

As a result of the flooding, CTES will be closed for the upcoming week Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.

Cleanup efforts began Saturday at approximately noon but will take a significant amount of time, officials said.

CTES officials have met with district administration at 2 p.m. Sunday to formulate a plan that will likely include eLearning.

Meals for students attending Cherokee Trail Elementary will be available at Diamond Hill & Dixie. Parents can pick up meals for students at either location from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday.

Meals for Monday will include breakfast for Monday and Tuesday, along with lunch for Monday.

On Tuesday, parents can pick up meals for the remainder of the week at those same times and locations.

Parents are asked to use the survey link here to sign up for Tuesday’s meal pickups or you can complete the same survey that was emailed.

