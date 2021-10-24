Game Notebook: Notre Dame 31, USC 16

What I thought preseason: The defense could be elite. Reality: It’s been inconsistent. 1. The Irish are giving up 123.7 yards rushing per game and 237 yards passing. Notre Dame has an elite turnover-producing defense, which is responsible for 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries, but the Irish have been inconsistent. It’s been susceptible to big plays and long drives at various times. Florida State burned them for an 89-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard touchdown pass and Toledo got them for a 60-yard run and a 27-yard TD run. Virginia Tech had three long scoring drives. They’ve had great games against Wisconsin and Purdue but it’s been spotty in between. The Irish face some good offenses, like USC, Virginia, and North Carolina in the second half of the season. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO