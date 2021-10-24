CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Game Notebook: Notre Dame 31, USC 16

By Joshua Vowles
onefootdown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame Fighting Irish continued their dominance over the USC Trojans on the Brian Kelly era with a 31-16 victory on a crisp night in South Bend. Running back Chris Tyree was out against USC as he is still trying to come back from a turf toe injury. This meant...

www.onefootdown.com

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Notre Dame Defense, QB Play, Run Game, ND vs USC Prediction

What I thought preseason: The defense could be elite. Reality: It’s been inconsistent. 1. The Irish are giving up 123.7 yards rushing per game and 237 yards passing. Notre Dame has an elite turnover-producing defense, which is responsible for 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries, but the Irish have been inconsistent. It’s been susceptible to big plays and long drives at various times. Florida State burned them for an 89-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard touchdown pass and Toledo got them for a 60-yard run and a 27-yard TD run. Virginia Tech had three long scoring drives. They’ve had great games against Wisconsin and Purdue but it’s been spotty in between. The Irish face some good offenses, like USC, Virginia, and North Carolina in the second half of the season. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out.
NOTRE DAME, IN
greaterlongisland.com

Sayville’s Jack Coan on fire in Notre Dame’s rivalry game with USC

Jack Coan wasn’t kidding. Sayville’s hometown college football hero told GreaterSayville.com last Saturday that he was pumped up to be part of Notre Dame’s historic rivalry with USC this week. And here is tonight, looking as sharp as he’s looked all season and helping No. 13 Notre Dame jump out to a 17-3 halftime lead.
SAYVILLE, NY
AllTrojans

USC vs. Notre Dame: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans travel to Notre Dame Stadium to face the No. 13 ranked Fighting Irish, who have won the past four matchups against the Trojans in South Bend. Interim head coach Donte Williams will look to turn the tide Saturday, coming off a much-needed bye week. Three Players To...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over USC

Notre Dame's offense did what it needed to do to help the team to a 31-16 victory. *** I liked a lot of what I saw from the Irish game plan, especially early in the game. Notre Dame pushed the tempo in the first half, spent a lot more time in 11 personnel (three receivers) and often released all five eligible receivers out in routes. Notre Dame spread the field from a formational standpoint and mixed up calls, which kept USC off balance.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
247Sports

Our extensive USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game preview

Game 7: ‘How You Have Changed, My Friend; You’re Not the Same, My Friend’. When the Trojans visit Notre Dame Saturday, the rivalry will still be the thing, but the luster won’t be quite so bright. The USC Trojans (3-3, 2-3 Pac-12 South) kick off the second half of their...
NFL
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Navy Week

Wow, as tired as I am today, I sure am happy to be home. I can’t believe simply flying from Chicago to Denver and back could bring such frustration and stress and anxiety, but alas, my good friends at American Airlines saw to that. Oh wow, American Airlines. I forgot...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Notre Dame 31#Irish
