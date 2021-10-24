CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan tries to climb in Ravens broadcast booth at M&T Bank stadium during Week 7

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
There was a crazy moment during the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, as a fan trued to climb into the broadcast booth while apparently looking for a drink.

Gerry Sandusky and Femi Ayanbadejo were calling the game on WBAL News Radio when the disturbance happened. As the fan climbs attempts to climb into the booth the broadcasters question them, and then silence ensues. After the silence, Sandusky continues with his broadcast and then explains what happened.

It was a crazy sequence that no one would expect, the fan said that they were a veteran and asked for a drink, with Ayanbadejo saying that he doesn’t serve drinks at the game, but he might make some cocktails at home.

