Big Ten: Penn State Drops 13 Spots in AP Poll After Bad Home Loss to Illinois

By Tom Brew
 9 days ago
It was one thing when mighty Penn State went to Iowa and lost on the road. That happens in the Big Ten, happens a lot.

But losing at home to struggling Illinois on Saturday was a complete shocker. The Fighting Illini gashed Penn State for 357 rushing yards and finally won 20-18 in a wild nine-overtime game under the new rules.

The loss certainly soured Associated Press voters on the Nittany Lions, dropping them from No. 7 to No. 20 this week after the loss. It was the biggest drop of any team for the week.

"Obviously we did not have our guys ready to play," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the Lions inexplicably fell to Illinois 20-18. "I think obviously there's a difference between playing Iowa on the road and having that type of loss with the type of injuries we had going into our bye week.

"But at the end of the day, all that matters is did we get the job done today? And we did not today. And I did not today."

The Big Ten still has four teams in top-10, with Ohio State at No. 5, Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 8 and Iowa and No. 9.

Ohio State beat Indiana 54-7 on Saturday, and looked good doing. It was a big surprising that they didn't pass No. 4 Oklahoma in the poll, considering the Sooners struggled to beat hapless Kansas.

Purdue, which was ranked No. 25 a week ago, fell out of the rankings after losing at home to Wisconsin on Saturday.

In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State (5), Michigan (6) and Michigan State (7) are bunched up, with Iowa (10) just a few spots behind. Penn State fell to No. 17.

Here is the complete Associated Press poll for Sunday, Oct. 24. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

  1. Georgia (7-0) – Last week: 1
  2. Cincinnati (7-0) – Last week: 2
  3. Alabama (7-1) — Last week: 4
  4. Oklahoma (8-0) – Last week: 3
  5. Ohio State (6-1) – Last week: 5
  6. Michigan (7-0)– Last week: 6
  7. Oregon (6-1) — Last week 10
  8. Michigan State (7-0)– Last week: 9
  9. Iowa (6-1) – Last week: 11
  10. Ole Miss (6-1) – Last week: 12
  11. Notre Dame (6-1) – Last week: 13
  12. Kentucky (6-1) – Last week: 15
  13. Wake Forest (7-0) — Last week: 16
  14. Texas A&M (6-2) – Last week: 17
  15. Oklahoma State (6-1) — Last week: 8
  16. Baylor (6-1) — Last week 20
  17. Pittsburgh (5-1) – Last week: 23
  18. Auburn (5-2) — Last week: 23
  19. SMU (7-0) – Last week: 21
  20. Penn State (5-2) — Last week: 7
  21. San Diego State (6-0) – Last week: 22
  22. Iowa State (5-2) — Last week: NR
  23. UTSA (8-0) — Last week: 24
  24. Coastal Carolina (6-1): Last week: 14
  25. BYU (5-2) — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: NC State 18, Purdue 25

Comments / 0

