CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I don't feel too bad saying Manchester United need a better manager': Jamie Carragher takes another shot at beleaguered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their quarrel continues after Man United's capitulation to Liverpool

By Sam Blitz For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Jamie Carragher has reiterated his view that Manchester United need a 'better manager' than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to compete for the major trophies - a view the Red Devils boss slammed him for this week.

United reached 'rock bottom' - the words of their under-fire manager - on Sunday night when they were thrashed 5-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at home, with Mohamed Salah netting a hat-trick in front of a furious Old Trafford crowd.

The result - which saw Solskjaer's United go in 4-0 down at the half-time break - has raised questions regarding the Norwegian coach's future at the club, with Carragher insisting that the Red Devils need a new face in their coaching team.

Solskjaer hit back at Carragher earlier this week following his criticism of him on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, and the Liverpool legend referenced that when discussing the manager's future after the humiliating defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLnei_0cbHaxdM00
Jamie Carragher reiterated his view that Manchester United need a better manager than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StIXD_0cbHaxdM00
United were thrashed 5-0 at home to Liverpool on Sunday in a crushing loss for the Red Devils

'On Monday, I wasn't actually trying to be critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I actually think he's done a really good job to this point,' insisted Carragher. 'But right at this point now to take on Klopp, Guardiola and Tuchel, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, they need a better manager.'

He added: 'I don't want to get involved in a slanging match, I know Ole said something back and rightly so, he should back his own corner but, this thing about asking for managers to be sacked, I'm not comfortable saying that when it's "sacked", someone should go... but when we talk about Manchester United as a team, we're comfortable saying Fred's not good enough, McTominay's not good enough and they need a new midfield player, so I don't feel too bad in terms of saying Manchester United need a better manager.

'Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not a manager for Manchester United when you want to go to the next level. Now it's the big boys. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will never be Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel.'

Carragher's punditry partner, former United defender Gary Neville, argued that United do not need an experienced coach in charge as he was 'wholly disappointed' with the Red Devils' progress under the established Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWRZC_0cbHaxdM00
Carragher insists that Solskjaer is nowhere near the levels of his fellow title-chasing managers

To that argument, Carragher responded: 'Just because a (type of) manager has failed before doesn't mean you shouldn't be looking to get a manager who has a good CV.'

Neville, meanwhile, believes Solskjaer will remain in charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season and the failed stints of Mourinho and Van Gaal will keep him in the Red Devils hotseat.

'The reason the board will stay stable is because of what happened with Jose Mourinho, with Louis van Gaal,' Neville said. 'They won't bring a hit man in again. He does a job for two years.

'They will stick with Ole for the season, he needs a trophy at the end of the season. In any other club anywhere, he would be in trouble tonight. But because of what happened with Mourinho and Van Gaal, they are not going to do that now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mi1qg_0cbHaxdM00
Gary Neville claimed that Solskjaer (above) will be given time until the end of the season 

Carragher's argument that Solskjaer is not the right man for Manchester United right now was made earlier in the week when the former Liverpool defender was presenting Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

'Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not win a league title or Champions League trophy as Manchester United manager,' Carragher said then. 'He is not at the level of the other managers - in terms of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola.

'They've got years of experience behind them in terms of winning big trophies. Ole hasn't got that. Manchester United will only win maybe the FA Cup or the Europa League. If he won one of them, for me, that would make no difference.

'I wouldn't be thinking at all about changing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now but Manchester United, at the end of the season, whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won a trophy or not, need to have a better manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCOVQ_0cbHaxdM00
Carragher said on Monday that United need a 'better manager' than Solskjaer to win trophies

'That's not a criticism of Ole, but they need a manager who can compete with the other managers in this league.

'And Solskjaer, unfortunately - and he'll know that himself and every Man United fan will know that themselves - is not at the level of the other [top] managers in the Premier League.'

To that argument, Solskjaer admitted he prefers 'not to watch' Carragher's analysis of him on Sky, claiming earlier this week: 'No, it doesn't affect me, but of course you've seen some of the comments once in a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AABym_0cbHaxdM00
Solskjaer spoke out against Carragher's first comments earlier in this testing week for him

'I didn't know what he was saying now but of course we got Liverpool on Sunday as well, so Jamie's always looking at all these little things.

'I've got my values, I've got my way of managing, and I believe in myself. As long as the club believes in me, I'm pretty sure that Jamie Carragher's opinion is not going to change that.'

After United's 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool, which came via Salah's hat-trick alongside goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, Solskjaer was adamant that he still believes he is the right manager for the Red Devils.

Asked if he has any doubt over his credentials, Solskjaer told Sky Sports on Sunday night: 'No. I've come too far. We have come too far. We are too close to give up now.'

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jose Mourinho accepts the blame for Roma’s Europa League humbling

Jose Mourinho took responsibility after his Roma side suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League. It is the first time in Mourinho’s long and trophy-laden managerial career that one of his teams has conceded six goals in a game. Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian...
UEFA
The Independent

Roma vs AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes as Jose Mourinho suffers first ever Serie A home loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

‘Furious’ Man United star SNUBS manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Liverpool defeat

Paul Pogba reportedly gave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the cold shoulder after Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool over the weekend. Pogba, whose situation at Old Trafford is a precarious one with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022, was left out of the starting XI as Man United hosted Liverpool in the Premier League – arguably their biggest fixture of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Louis Van Gaal
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United have conceded 'some bad' goals recently... and urges team to follow Sir Alex Ferguson's advice by staying switched on throughout against Liverpool

Manchester United are working overtime on their defence against Liverpool with one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous mantras ringing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ears. United face Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side at Old Trafford having conceded six times in their last two matches and kept just one clean sheet this season, against Wolves in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I prefer not to watch!': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he ignores Sky's MNF - and accuses Jamie Carragher of making jibes about his job in a bid to destabilise Man United days before they face Liverpool!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jamie Carragher claiming Manchester United need a 'better manager' was an attempt to destabilise the club ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool this Sunday. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher praised Solskjaer's work in charge, but believes that United will need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss says Jamie Carragher criticisms will have no effect on him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shrugged off criticism of his managerial abilities from Jamie Carragher and the Manchester United boss says he will not be changing his style. United's 29-game unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League was brought to a crashing halt at Leicester, with the Foxes coming from behind to win 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville ADMITS he will refuse to call out his 'mate' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or tip him for the sack after Jamie Carragher accused him and Roy Keane of 'making excuses' for a fellow Man United legend

Gary Neville has admitted he will refuse to call out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or demand he face the sack, despite Manchester United's stuttering form this season. The pressure is building on the beleaguered Solskjaer with United already floundering in their expected Premier League title challenge, and in the wake of their limp 4-2 defeat at Leicester at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Old Trafford#Norwegian#The Red Devils#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends his record since succeeding Jose Mourinho as he insists Manchester United 'ARE making progress'... but the stats don't back up beleaguered boss!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can only hope Manchester United put up as good a defensive performance against Atalanta on Wednesday night as he himself did on the eve of this Group F tie at Old Trafford. A few days after leaking four goals at Leicester, United must pick themselves up for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The pundits' verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future: Gary Neville backed his former team-mate for the season, Jamie Carragher said Manchester United 'need a better manager' while Micah Richards admits the Norwegian is 'out of his depth'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the toughest period of his Manchester United career so far as the calls for his sacking intensified following their humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Norwegian has faced pressure in the past, but nothing like this as his team were put to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I wasn't good enough, I need to be better... this result was coming': Luke Shaw says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is NOT to blame for Man United's woe and condemns 'easy to play through' stars - including himself!

Luke Shaw has offered a staunch defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and insists he and his Manchester United team-mates are to blame for their current malaise. The Red Devils suffered their third defeat of the Premier League season after a Mohamed Salah hat-trick inspired Liverpool to a thumping 5-0 win at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager reminds me of Jamie Carragher the player

Watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trying to take on Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel reminds me in many ways of my experiences as a player with England. People could say, ‘You weren’t good enough for England’, and I’d agree - I know I wasn’t because John Terry and Rio Ferdinand were better than me. There was nothing I could do. I couldn’t be better than them. Terry was taller than me and was always going to be better in the air. Ferdinand was quicker and stronger. I had to work harder or try to think cleverer than them but they both read the game brilliantly. I maxed out with what I had and probably did well pushing them. But the reality is nothing I could do was ever going to supplant the two of them. It’s the same with Solskjaer up against Klopp, Guardiola and Tuchel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'A strange interview... A silly thing to say': Jamie Carragher warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his 'they know better' jibe at Man United fans was WRONG, and says he'll need them on-side to survive in his job

Jamie Carragher has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was 'silly' to take a swipe at Manchester United's fans after some jeered the team off at half-time before their thrilling comeback against Atalanta. Solskjaer said post-match that the fans 'know they're better than that' after what he described as 'grumbling' with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United project is 'taking TOO LONG', insists Bastian Schweinsteiger... as former man hits out at lack of 'strategy and DNA' after Liverpool mauling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project at Manchester United is not delivering results quickly enough, according to the club's former midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. United added the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their squad in the summer, but they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with three defeats after their thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy