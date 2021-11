Sam Darnold has seemed to collapse into old habits in the past three losses with each looking worse than the last, but is that the whole story?. Once touted as the next great quarterback coming out of college, Sam Darnold is already at a crossroads regarding his long-term future with the Carolina Panthers. This is nothing new, with the signal-caller seeing many twists and turns in his young career with more downs than ups.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO