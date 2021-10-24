Kelly Oubre starting for Hornets on Sunday in place of injured Terry Rozier (ankle)

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Indiana Pacers. Rozier was downgraded from probable following Wednesday's shootaround, possibly indicating that he suffered some sort of setback. There would likely be more ball-handling opportunities for LaMelo Ball and additional shots for Gordon Hayward if Rozier is ruled out. Ish Smith or James Bouknight could draw the start in place of Rozier. Kelly Oubre may also be an option if Charlotte wanted to go with a bigger lineup. Last season, Rozier posted averages of 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game, while shooting 45.0% from the field and 81.7% from the foul line.
