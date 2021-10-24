CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kelly Oubre starting for Hornets on Sunday in place of injured Terry Rozier (ankle)

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kelly Oubre coming off Hornets' bench on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre will play with the second unit in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Oubre started in the season-opener on Wednesday, but that's changing here in the second game of the year. Terry Rozier is making his season debut after sitting out previously due to an ankle injury. As such, Oubre will revert to a bench role on the wing.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets’ Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges Both Listed As Probable For Tomorrow

Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges of the Hornets are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers, according to Hornets PR. Rozier was dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered in a preseason game, but is seemingly recovered in time for tomorrow. The same could be said for...
NBA
chatsports.com

Terry Rozier downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s opener

The Charlotte Hornets may not have their full starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener against the Indiana Pacers after all. Terry Rozier has been downgraded from probable to questionable following this Wednesday morning’s shootaround, per Hornets PR. Rozier sprained his ankle prior to the Hornets’ second preseason game, ultimately missing the...
NBA
Terry Rozier
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He is special': Terry Rozier offers high praise for James Bouknight

Terry Rozier spoke very highly of rookie James Bouknight during the offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets veteran once again offered praise for the 11th pick. Rozier is among the Hornets veterans that have offered Bouknight plenty of guidance. He has seen him up close throughout training camp and the preseason, and he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen.
NBA
All Hornets

The Latest on Terry Rozier's Ankle Injury

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the team's season opener Wednesday night due to a left ankle injury. During his pre-game media availability Wednesday, Hornets head coach James Borrego foreshadowed Rozier's absence, saying that it is indeed a long season and he did not want to prematurely rush Terry back into live-action.
NBA
Yardbarker

Terry Rozier to Miss Season Opener vs Pacers

Thirty minutes prior to the team's season opener against the Indiana Pacers, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not suit up. Head coach James Borrego said in pregame that he was unsure if he would play but stated that it's a long season and they want to make sure he's healthy before throwing him out on the court.
NBA
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Indiana Pacers. Rozier was downgraded from probable following Wednesday's shootaround, possibly indicating that he suffered some sort of setback. There would likely be more ball-handling opportunities for LaMelo Ball and additional shots for Gordon Hayward if Rozier is ruled out. Ish Smith or James Bouknight could draw the start in place of Rozier. Kelly Oubre may also be an option if Charlotte wanted to go with a bigger lineup. Last season, Rozier posted averages of 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game, while shooting 45.0% from the field and 81.7% from the foul line.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers

He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround. Rozier is one of their best scoring threats, and averaged over 20 points per game last season. The full starting lineup for the Hornets on Wednesday evening against the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hornets-Nets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Sunday, October 24th)

The Charlotte Hornets (33-39) take on the Brooklyn Nets (48-24) at Barclays Center. Game Time: 4:00PM EDT/1:00PM PDT on Sunday, October 24th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Local viewers watch the live stream on YES Network. Non-local viewers watch the live stream on NBA League Pass. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NBA
Terry Rozier Ruled Out Monday vs. Pacers; P.J. Washington Questionable

Https://twitter.com/rodboone/status/1452680788009488385. Rozier has played in just one game this season, and he was limited to 22.8 minutes in that contest. He missed the first game of the year due to a left ankle sprain, and he missed their most recent game due to a right ankle sprain. Kelly Oubre has started in Rozier’s place the first two games he’s missed this season, so he will likely make another start vs. the Celtics. Oubre averaged 0.95 FanDuel points per minute last season, so he’s capable of taking advantage of some additional playing time.
NBA
WSOC Charlotte

Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Trail Blazers, 125-113

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets signed free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason to provide energy off the bench and allow starting forward Gordon Hayward to rest a little more so he can make it through an 82-game season. Oubre is working out just as planned so far for the...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Kelly Oubre benefits from role change

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Sunday's schedule was a bit light as far as the games were...
NBA
