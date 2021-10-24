CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

WATCH: Video captures 5 bobcats hanging out in Jeffco backyard

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 9 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Sunday shows five bobcats hanging out in a backyard in Jefferson County.

5-year-old girl wins stare down with backyard bobcat

CPW said that bobcats in an urban setting will generally concentrate where their prey is most abundant.

How many bobcats do you see? CPW said there were four, but we see five!

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

