Erie, PA

Annual craft show returns to the Zem Zem Banquet and Conference Center

By Julia Hazel
 9 days ago

The annual craft show is back this year at the Zem Zem Banquet and Conference Center.

It’s been two years since the craft show made a return for the annual celebration that started this weekend.

The event on October 24th began at 10 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. with free parking and an admission fee of $3 for anyone ages 12 and older.

There are vendor tables that consist of homemade objects of wood working, crocheted clothing, jewelry and more.

One member has been doing crafts for more than 40 years. She created items from doll clothes to Christmas decorations.

Erie Fall Fest continues at Gridley Park

“I do this now with my niece and my cousin and so we are a family affair you could say and it’s just it’s fun,” said Michele Foffi, Member of Erie Guild of Craftsmen.

According to the staff from the Erie Guild of Craftsmen, the turnout over the weekend has been more than 750 people.

