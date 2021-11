Stars of film and television are calling for a law to ban real guns on sets following the death of Halyna Hutchins.The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust, after a prop gun was fired by Alec Baldwin.The actor was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the tragedy occurred.Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.The incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO