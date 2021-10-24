Two arrested, third suspect sought after Tulsa night club owner dies

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of an east Tulsa restaurant and night club died Sunday morning after two men who refused to leave assaulted him, police said.

Police were called to Miami Nights after a few people were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting after the club closed, police said.

The owner, whose name has not yet been released by police, broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.

“The combatants redirected their aggression to the owner and began to assault him,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him. The victim then went into cardiac arrest.”

Police said security guards were outside attempting to help break up the fight when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them.

“The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene,” police said.

The owner was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“While at the scene, the suspect vehicle drove by, and multiple witnesses pointed the vehicle out,” police said. “Officers quickly ran to their cars and stopped the vehicle at 7400 E 21st St. The driver was identified as Jose Ledezma and passenger Ramon De Jesus Garcia Ibarra.”

Through the interviews, Ramon Garcia-Ibarra was identified as one of two individuals that assaulted the owner.

The second suspect in the assault is an unknown Hispanic male and is still outstanding.

Jose Ledesma-Hernandez was identified as the suspect who struck the security guard with his vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group