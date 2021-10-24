CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Two arrested, third suspect sought after Tulsa night club owner dies

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDn1N_0cbHWT8A00

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of an east Tulsa restaurant and night club died Sunday morning after two men who refused to leave assaulted him, police said.

Police were called to Miami Nights after a few people were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting after the club closed, police said.

The owner, whose name has not yet been released by police, broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.

“The combatants redirected their aggression to the owner and began to assault him,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him. The victim then went into cardiac arrest.”

Police said security guards were outside attempting to help break up the fight when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them.

“The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene,” police said.

The owner was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“While at the scene, the suspect vehicle drove by, and multiple witnesses pointed the vehicle out,” police said. “Officers quickly ran to their cars and stopped the vehicle at 7400 E 21st St. The driver was identified as Jose Ledezma and passenger Ramon De Jesus Garcia Ibarra.”

Through the interviews, Ramon Garcia-Ibarra was identified as one of two individuals that assaulted the owner.

The second suspect in the assault is an unknown Hispanic male and is still outstanding.

Jose Ledesma-Hernandez was identified as the suspect who struck the security guard with his vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Bruce Bentley
9d ago

makes you wonder why we should let more illegals into this country. look what you get

Reply(2)
6
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man’s truck honoring his grandmother stolen

TULSA, Okla. — An Owasso man is asking for help after someone stole his truck while he was at a birthday dinner in midtown Tulsa. Jonas Hopper says more than the truck, its what was inside that leaves him devastated now. Hopper was at Red Lobster near 51st and Yale Saturday evening, when he says he walked out after dinner and realized his truck was missing.
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Amber alert released for Shashone Johnson, a five-year-old girl from Ada, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Shashone Johnson, a Native American five-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from Ada, Oklahoma. She was last seen with her father, Jeremy Johnson. Johnson is a 42-year-old Native American man. He picked up Shashone from her mother’s house on Monday, Nov. 1. Johson reportedly made statements about “needing to protect his daughter” and drove away with Shashone.
ADA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flash fire at McAlester Army Ammunition plant Tuesday

MCALESTER, Okla. — There was a flash fire Tuesday afternoon at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in the production area. One employee was sent to the McAlester Regional Hospital for burns. The other nine employees in the area were assessed at the site and did not require hospitalization. The fire suppression...
MCALESTER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
77K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy