CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Illinois city of Peoria records 30-year record for homicides

New Haven Register
 9 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The city of Peoria has recorded 26...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race

Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Hill

Adams wins New York City mayor's race

Eric Adams has won the New York City mayor's race, fending off Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The race was swiftly called for Adams, who was projected to be the winner shortly after polls closed. Early tabulations showed him garnering more than 75 percent of the vote, with Sliwa badly trailing with just under 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Shooting#Police#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy