It’s tough to exaggerate how much Kentucky is struggling with turnover margin. The Wildcats are, by far, the worst turnover-margin team in college football. Consider this: There are 130 teams in NCAA Division I FBS football, and just six of them have an average turnover margin worse than minus-1.0 per game. Kentucky is at minus-1.5 per game.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO