International Box Office: 'Dune' Leads With $47 Million, 'Venom' Sequel Crosses $350 Million Globally

We are on the eve of one of the biggest releases of 2021— “Dune.” The film has been delayed (like most blockbusters) for close to a year, and now, Warner Bros. is not only releasing the film in theaters, but also day-and-date on HBO Max. And if you’re a lucky person (like myself), who has already seen the film, you know Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi feature is most definitely a “Part One” and doesn’t tell a complete story. This leaves the “Dune” faithful (like myself) freaking out that maybe there won’t be a “Part Two.” Well, when you see comments from the top brass at Warner Bros., it would appear that fans can breathe a sigh of relief when the credits roll after seeing ‘Part One’ for the first time because it sure does sound like Villeneuve is going to get his chance to finish the story.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO