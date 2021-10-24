CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAPPED: Snap to it

Samantha Bednar of ActiveK9Utah taking her pack out for a stroll on a rainy day. Bednar’s Park City dog training center is home to Montessori Dog School; you read that right.

“Do you come home from a long day at work to be jumped on and barked at by a fully charged dog? Do you hate having to set the alarm clock at 5:00 am to get in that morning walk before getting ready for the commute?” writes Bednar of her facility. “Let us take the frustration out of your daily dog routine. Our Montessori Dog School will be your very best friend, 2nd only to your soon-to-be calm and well-behaved dog, of course.”

Call 435-901-4349 to learn more about the Center.

Submit photos you like to see published in our SNAPPED series to info@townlift.com.


TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

